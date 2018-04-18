Foot Locker

Philadelphia rapper LGP Qua came out of nowhere to bite down on the rap game like a shark late last year with a series of viral Instagram freestyles that sent the rap blogosphere into a frenzy with his impassioned delivery and earnest message. He became an overnight sensation, almost instantly rubbing elbows with legends like Nas, receiving accolades from the notoriously hard to please Pete Rock, and collaborating with Will.I.Am on “Insomniac (Woke).”

It’s only right, then, that Foot Locker, wanting an up-and-coming artist companion to help debut its “Before And After the Bite” campaign with the Nike Air Max, sought him out to not only publicly endorse the shoe but create an original song and music video centered on the theme of indomitable grit and hustle called “Hungry.” Check it out below.

While the lyrics to the song detail his rapid come-up from the hardscrabble streets of Philly, the kicks themselves, a Foot Locker exclusive colorway of the iconic Nike Air Max Plus silhouette reflect that same endless hunger, taking inspiration from the hunting behavior of sharks, always moving and forever hungry for more. Celebrating the launch of the collection, Foot Locker curated a series of events promoting both the Before and After The Bite campaign and LGP Qua’s vicious new music video, including an exclusive “Before And After The Bite” Gallery tonight April 18 from 12 PM to 5 PM EST in Soho, New York City, featuring artwork from 20 up-and-coming artists across North America hand-picked by notable art figures including 13th Witness, MADSTEEZ, and Baron Von Fancy.

LGP Qua — short for “Let’s Get Paid,” along with a contraction of the young rapper’s first name, Quadere — will also perform at an invite-only show tonight as well. A quick perusal of his Instagram and the love he’s been receiving from both kids his age and old heads alike makes it evident why he calls himself “The Voice Of The Youth” and more than earns the title. The fast-rising, hard-rhyming young rapper was gracious enough to give me a few minutes to talk about the Before And After The Bite campaign, “Hungry,” and his first taste of success and why it’s left him hungrier than ever.