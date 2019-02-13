Getty Image

Don’t worry too much if your Valentine’s Day plans aren’t locked in yet because Lil Baby is here to help. The Atlanta-based Quality Control rapper is offering a dinner giveaway to his fans (ladies only, sorry guys) at some of the fanciest restaurants in four major cities. To help show you how to do it up the right way, he also helpfully dropped off the video for his Drip Harder solo standout, “Close Friends,” featuring a romantic candlelit dinner of his own in the City of Lights. Check it out below.

Lil Baby actually shot the video on-location with his real-life girlfriend during his first-ever trip to Paris. Directed by Daps, the video touches on various aspects of their relationship as Baby’s verse recount the evolution of their connection from “Close Friends” to longtime lovers. Although the pair has a falling out by the end of the video, have no fear. In real life, Baby and his lady are still together and expecting their first child.

For those who are looking for something to do with their own “Close Friends” for the romantic holiday ahead, Baby is giving away four free dinners for two — one for each participating city — paid for by Baby himself. While he won’t be attending any of those himself, it’s a nice gesture to show love for support his fans show him. You can find out more information and enter the contest here. You can show even more support for Lil Baby on his upcoming New Generation Tour with City Girls and Blueface this spring.