The rapper Lil Baby was arrested in Atlanta on Thursday afternoon. According to TMZ, the 24-year-old was pulled over and detained by Georgia State Patrol, and is being charged with failure to signal, eluding the police, and reckless driving.

Earlier in the afternoon, the “Yes Indeed” rapper posted a selfie video to his Instagram story of himself in black and red sweatsuit driving and listening to music. Later, in a video posted by an onlooker, the rapper can be seen lying face down on the street next to an orange sports car as a state patrol officer places handcuffs on him.

According to TMZ, the rapper is expected to be released on bond later tonight.

Lil Baby is expected to embark on his “The New Generation Tour” next month, where he will be joined by Blueface and City Girls.