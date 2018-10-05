Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Now that it’s officially fall — in most places in the Northern Hemisphere, anyway — Fashion Week events have been cropping up in all the major cities, celebrating the work and forthcoming efforts of all sorts of high-end design houses. However, it looks like up-and-coming Atlanta trap stars Lil Baby and Gunna felt left out of the festivities, so they did what true innovators always do: They put together their own private show in the Hollywood Hills, renting out a mansion and filling it with models for their long-awaited “Drip Too Hard” video.

Unlike many Fashion Week events, though, Lil Baby and Gunna, who just dropped their solid collaborative effort Drip Harder after a long year building their buzz on projects from the likes of Young Thug and Travis Scott, decided to be a little more inclusive in their model selection, featuring body types and skin tones that have long been missing from the catwalks of places like Paris and Milan. As they perform their verses from the fan favorite single that’s currently tearing its way up the streaming charts, their models prepare for the poolside show, popping bottles of champagne as the rappers flaunt cash and their own, high-price designer style. It may not be an “official” Fashion Week event, but it sure looks like a lot of fun — at least, it does for Lil Baby and Gunna.

Drip Harder is out now via Quality Control Music/Young Stoner Life Records. Get it here.