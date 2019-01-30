Blueface, City Girls, And More Will Join Lil Baby On His ‘New Generation’ Tour

01.30.19

Getty Image

This spring, Lil Baby is taking his two 2018 breakout albums, Harder Than Ever and Street Gossip, out for a spin with his New Generation tour. Living up to its name, the tour also features Baby’s Quality Control cohorts City Girls and Jordan Hollywood, as well as young, west coast upstart Blueface, all of whom will be touring North America for the first time after performing spot dates throughout the last year. Rounding out the tour roster are fellow rising rappers 42 Dugg, Marlo, and Rylo Rodriguez.

Lil Baby had a huge 2018 for a new artist, dropping his debut album, Harder Than Ever, on Quality Control and Capitol Records after spending the preceding year releasing a string of well-received mixtapes. However, while the album charted reasonably well thanks to an assist from Drake on “Yes Indeed,” he wasn’t content to rest on the success of the debut, following up just months later with joint album Drip Harder featuring fellow Atlantan trap rapper Gunna. He then closed out the year with Street Gossip, a commercial mixtape that received a relatively high-profile release.

Meanwhile, the co-headliners on the tour all had similar breakthroughs, with City Girls releasing two warmly-received albums of their own, Jordan Hollywood premiering his QC EP, Finally, and Blueface racking up celebrity co-signs and publicity with his off-kilter flow. Check out the tour dates above.

