Getty Image

Album release parties have always been a thing in the music industry, but it’s only recently that fans can participate in the festivities without being physically in the room — or even the same state. Kanye West, Nas, and even Ariana Grande have all contributed to the new trend this year, and the list of artists going in on release party livestreams continues to grow with Quality Control signee Lil Baby and his second album of the year, Street Gossip.

The streetwise trap rapper from Atlanta posted the announcement to his Instagram page, billing the stream as a “Lil Baby & Friends” free fan show to begin tonight (November 29) at 8pm EST. The show will apparently stream from both his Twitter and Instagram, as well as Youtube, to provide maximum coverage depending on the social experience each fan is looking for. While he didn’t share which artists would fall under the “Friends” half of the bill, it’s probably a safe bet to assume they’ll come from the Quality Control roster.

That means you can probably expect to Migos, Cardi B, Lil Yachty, Jordan Hollywood, Marlo, and/or City Girls, and though Lil Baby’s Drip Harder running mate Gunna isn’t signed to QC (he’s on Young Thug’s YSL label through 300 Entertainment), his absence would be a greater surprise than anyone else’s. The only way to really find out, though, is to tune in on one of Lil Baby’s social profiles and watch.

Street Gossip is out tomorrow, November 30, via Quality Control’s joint venture with Motown and Capitol.