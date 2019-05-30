Getty Image

Lil Durk is reportedly wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred in Atlanta back in February. According to TMZ, the Atlanta Police Department issued an arrest warrant for the Chicago rapper, and on Wednesday, he announced on Instagram that he would be turning himself into the authorities.

The incident in question took place on February 5 at a restaurant in Atlanta called The Varsity. Around 5:45 p.m., police arrived on the scene and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The cops reportedly recovered 13 shell casings from a rifle and a pistol and found one of the firearms at the scene. The man was rushed to the hospital where he later recovered. According to two witnesses who the police spoke to, prior to the shooting, the victim had been seen engaging in a verbal dispute with an unidentified black man. Police say they have reviewed the restaurant’s surveillance footage and are continuing to investigate.

Durk is wanted on five felony charges, including criminal intent to commit murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and associating with a criminal street gang to participate in a crime. He was previously arrested on a weapons charge back in 2011 and was sentenced to three months in jail.