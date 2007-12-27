Lil Kim – Ms. G.O.A.T. Mixtape



Download

Tracklisting below…

1. Hood Newz – Lil’ Kim Free

2. Ms. G.O.A.T.

3. Mis-Education of Lil’ Kim

4. I Get It

5. Wrath Of Kim’s Madness

6. Chillin’ Tonite

7. Need A Bitch” feat. Nate Dogg

8. 2 Hatin’ Bitches Skit

9. It’s Kim Bitches (Get That Money)

10. Fuck You

11. Rock On Wit Yo Bad Self

12. Queen Bitch 101

13. Kim Gets Deeper

14. Wanna Lick Magic Stick pt. 2 feat. 50 Cent

15. Thang On Me” feat. Maino & Sha

16. It Ain’t My Fault” feat. Sha

17. Kimme More” feat. Britney Spears

18. Salute The Women of Hip-Hop (skit)

19. Keyshia Cole feat. Lil’ Kim & Missy – Let It Go

20. Mr. Cee Speaks

21. Gucci Mane feat. Lil’ Kim – Freaky Gurl (remix)

22. Outro

23. Alicia Keys feat. Lil’ Kim – No One (remix)