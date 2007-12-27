Lil Kim – Ms. G.O.A.T. Mixtape

12.27.07 10 years ago 19 Comments

goat
Download

Tracklisting below…

1. Hood Newz – Lil’ Kim Free
2. Ms. G.O.A.T.
3. Mis-Education of Lil’ Kim
4. I Get It
5. Wrath Of Kim’s Madness
6. Chillin’ Tonite
7. Need A Bitch” feat. Nate Dogg
8. 2 Hatin’ Bitches Skit
9. It’s Kim Bitches (Get That Money)
10. Fuck You
11. Rock On Wit Yo Bad Self
12. Queen Bitch 101
13. Kim Gets Deeper
14. Wanna Lick Magic Stick pt. 2 feat. 50 Cent
15. Thang On Me” feat. Maino & Sha
16. It Ain’t My Fault” feat. Sha
17. Kimme More” feat. Britney Spears
18. Salute The Women of Hip-Hop (skit)
19. Keyshia Cole feat. Lil’ Kim & Missy – Let It Go
20. Mr. Cee Speaks
21. Gucci Mane feat. Lil’ Kim – Freaky Gurl (remix)
22. Outro
23. Alicia Keys feat. Lil’ Kim – No One (remix)

