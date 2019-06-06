Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ Inspired A Non-Verbal Autistic Boy To Sing

Getty Image

“Old Town Road” has been good to a lot of people. It’s been good to Lil Nas X, as the track has catapulted him to tremendous viral fame. It’s been good to listeners, who have played the song so much that it is one of the most successful tracks of the streaming era. Perhaps more than anybody, though, the song has been good to Sheletta Brundidge. She recently shared a personal story related to the song, which inspired her non-verbal autistic son to sing.

Brundidge shared a video of her son Daniel singing the song, and revealed that he has autism and does not talk. However, he had recently been humming “Old Town Road,” and eventually started singing the song. She wrote, “We had an #oldtownroad miracle at my house. My son Daniel has #autism and doesn’t talk. We caught him humming the @LilNasX and @billyraycyrus tune the other day. Then Bless God, my baby started singing the song on his own. His therapists have started to use it in his sessions!”

Lil Nas X quote-tweeted the post and added, “what a king.”

Kids everywhere really do love Lil Nas X. He popped up to perform at an elementary school recently, and the students went absolutely nuts.