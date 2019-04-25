Lil Nas X Will Reportedly Perform ‘Old Town Road’ For The First Time With Billy Ray Cyrus At Stagecoach

04.25.19 54 mins ago

Zach Sang Show

There’s really no stopping “Old Town Road” right now. The Lil Nas X song achieved the biggest streaming week of all time, it spawned a ton of memes, and it even got the Jimmy Fallon parody treatment. As it stands now, there are two versions of the song: Lil Nas X’s original, and his remix featuring Billy Ray Cyrus. It seems there could be a third iteration of the track soon, because it looks like Lil Nas X will be joining Billy Ray Cyrus at the Stagecoach festival to perform the song.

Billboard reports that their sources confirmed the news of what is supposed to be a surprise appearance. There has been no confirmation beyond that, but it’s reasonable to believe that this could happen. After all, Cyrus and Lil Nas X sure do seem chummy: They recently rode horses together.

Cyrus also stood up for the song when detractors accused it of not being a country song, tweeting, “It was so obvious to me after hearing the song just one time. I was thinking, what’s not country about it? What’s the rudimentary element of a country and western song? Then I thought, it’s honest, humble, and has an infectious hook, and a banjo. What the hell more do ya need?”

Check out the Stagecoach lineup poster below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Music Festivals
TAGSBILLY RAY CYRUSLil Nas Xmusic festivalsOld Town RoadStagecoach
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.23.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.23.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.22.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.19.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.16.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.15.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP