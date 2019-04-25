Zach Sang Show

There’s really no stopping “Old Town Road” right now. The Lil Nas X song achieved the biggest streaming week of all time, it spawned a ton of memes, and it even got the Jimmy Fallon parody treatment. As it stands now, there are two versions of the song: Lil Nas X’s original, and his remix featuring Billy Ray Cyrus. It seems there could be a third iteration of the track soon, because it looks like Lil Nas X will be joining Billy Ray Cyrus at the Stagecoach festival to perform the song.

Billboard reports that their sources confirmed the news of what is supposed to be a surprise appearance. There has been no confirmation beyond that, but it’s reasonable to believe that this could happen. After all, Cyrus and Lil Nas X sure do seem chummy: They recently rode horses together.

Cyrus also stood up for the song when detractors accused it of not being a country song, tweeting, “It was so obvious to me after hearing the song just one time. I was thinking, what’s not country about it? What’s the rudimentary element of a country and western song? Then I thought, it’s honest, humble, and has an infectious hook, and a banjo. What the hell more do ya need?”

Check out the Stagecoach lineup poster below.