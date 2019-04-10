Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

ILoveMakonnen and Fall Out Boy teamed up to put out a video for their song with the posthumous Lil Peep. The song, “I’ve Been Waiting,” takes place in something reminiscent of a fantasy land. It’s an upbeat song that aims at somebody having to wait for love, though the affection is there. In parts where Lil Peep is singing during the video, it opens up to a light coming from above or a door to somewhere else such as what can be seen at the 1:07 mark in the video above, but no shots of him are included.

The video actually opens up with a quick dedication for Lil Peep: “Dedicated to all of those people that want to feel magic around them. And also to Peep, who inspired this magic.”

ILoveMakonnen had teased the idea of releasing some more unreleased music the two had back in February after the release of this song in January. The two had been working on a joint project and it would make sense for that to come out in the near future.

As for Fall Out Boy, they were big influences for Lil Peep.

“I grew up listening to a lot of emo music, a lot of rock music, a lot of rap music, a lot of trap music, funk, everything,” Peep told XXL in 2017. “One of my favorite hip-hop artists is Makonnen. One of my favorite bands is Fall Out Boy. You put those two together and that’s Lil Peep.”

This was truly a dream collaboration for Peep and it’s great to see it materialize.