Lil Pump Recruited Some Famous Guests For His Upcoming 'Harverd Dropout' Album

02.19.19 54 mins ago

Getty Image

In September of 2017, Lil Pump posted a photo of himself to Instagram grinning from ear-to-ear with the now-famous caption, “I really dropped out of Harvard to save the rap game.” A month later, he posted another photo of himself. In this one, the 18-year-old rapper is wearing a white doctor’s coat with “HARVARD MEDICAL SCHOOL” embroidered on the right breast and “DR. PUMP” on the left. He’s holding a stethoscope to a bottle of codeine.

While the young rapper has since kicked his lean habit, he has maintained his Ivy League aspirations. On Tuesday, Pump revealed the tracklist for his forthcoming album titled Harverd Dropout. The album is the Florida native’s second major label project and is set to feature some big names. Among them, is frequent collaborator, Smokepurpp, 2/3 of the Migos — Offset & Quavo, the apparently un-retired Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, and YG and 2 Chainz together on a song called “Stripper Name.” The album will be 16 tracks in all and will include previously released singles like “Esskeetit,” “Racks on Racks,” “Butterfly Doors,” and the much-memed “I Love It” with Kanye West.

Last week, Pump made headlines for non-musical reasons when he announced he would continue to perform his breakout hit “Gucci Gang” despite the swell of recent backlash against the Italian brand.

Harverd Dropout will be released through The Lights Global and Warner Bros. on February 22nd.

