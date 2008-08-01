Lil Scrappy ft. Lil Wayne – Stand up
Props to Mr.X
Weezy Bars Was Tight..
I Dint Care For The Adlibs Though..
But Its An Aight Track..
co-sign eerythin 2shooters said.
Dis nigga wayne working wit everybody next thing u know he gone be on 50 cent new shit
50 cent will need WEEZY
if he wants to reach platinum bitchhh
“Fuck yo mama to the 10 powa” hahahaha bitchhhhh
50 dont need wayne but wayne verse was tyght scrappy always come hard….
u guys r dumb as fuck! 50 need em and dre
wack…50 has done more in one album compared to wayne..stop hating already..
shit was a instant classic
Good chorus.
50’S 3 ALBUMS SOLD MORE THAN EVERY CASH MONEY ARTIST EVER SOLD PUT TOGETHER…U NIGGAS HATIN ON 50 SO MUCH…50 MAKES GOOD MUSIC NOT FAKE SHIT LIKE WAYNE…..BTRW THIS TRACK IS FIRE!!!!SCRAPPY THAT NIGGA
weezy killed that shit
Weezy Bars Was Tight..
I Dint Care For The Adlibs Though..
But Its An Aight Track..
co-sign eerythin 2shooters said.
Dis nigga wayne working wit everybody next thing u know he gone be on 50 cent new shit
50 cent will need WEEZY
if he wants to reach platinum bitchhh
“Fuck yo mama to the 10 powa” hahahaha bitchhhhh
50 dont need wayne but wayne verse was tyght scrappy always come hard….
u guys r dumb as fuck! 50 need em and dre
wack…50 has done more in one album compared to wayne..stop hating already..
shit was a instant classic
Good chorus.
50’S 3 ALBUMS SOLD MORE THAN EVERY CASH MONEY ARTIST EVER SOLD PUT TOGETHER…U NIGGAS HATIN ON 50 SO MUCH…50 MAKES GOOD MUSIC NOT FAKE SHIT LIKE WAYNE…..BTRW THIS TRACK IS FIRE!!!!SCRAPPY THAT NIGGA
weezy killed that shit