Lil Skies Surprise Released His New Album ‘Shelby’ And Shared A Reflective Video For ‘I’

03.01.19 53 mins ago

Lil Skies got off to a hot start with his 2017 debut album Life Of A Dark Rose, which peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album spawned a handful of Platinum-selling singles, and since then, the question has been when his next album would drop. He’s been wanting to release it for a while: Earlier this week, he tweeted, “I been on the label’s ass! Trust me. I’ve done everything, my album been done few months! Sorry to the fans I promised it drop in January. It will be here February I promise & on every platform, merch, everything!”

Now the rapper has made good on his word, as last night, he shared his sophomore album, Shelby, which he named after his mother. He revealed the album during an intimate listening party in Hollywood Hills last night, and he also shared a Cole Bennett-directed video for album-opener “I,” a reflective track on which Skies discusses personal struggles with friendship and romance. The record is relatively light on guest appearances, although it does include features from Gucci Mane, Gunna, and Landon Cube.

Lil Skies Shelby

