Lil Uzi Vert Didn’t Show Up For His Headlining Set At BUKU And The Fest’s Organizers Are Not Happy

Deputy Music Editor
03.12.18

Getty Image

Buku Music + Art Project is an annual event held in New Orleans that signifies one of the earliest entries into the festival season, along with Okeechobee in Florida and Air + Style in Los Angeles. But things did not go exactly as planned in the Big Easy this weekend. For one, headliner SZA didn’t make it far into her set before an injury forced her to exit early. And later in the weekend, another one of its biggest acts didn’t even make it to the stage.

Lil Uzi Vert, who has ascended to headliner status on the back of his excellent 2017, canceled his appearance at the event, and organizer’s do not appear to be very happy about it. According to a message posted for everyone at the festival to see, Uzi canceled for “no reason,” never even getting on a plane to travel from Philadelphia to New Orleans. Buku also said they would donate part of Uzi’s fee to charity, but they couldn’t mask their inner rage, even letting a typo fly in a fit of passion.

Around The Web

TAGSBUKU MUSIC + ART PROJECTLil Uzi Vert

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 5 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 5 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 6 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 11 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP