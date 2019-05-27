Getty Image

On Sunday, Lil Uzi Vert canceled his set at St. Paul, MN’s Soundset Festival with no warning.

If this story sounds familiar, it’s because Lil Uzi Vert has pulled out of this exact music festival before, back in 2017. The Philadelphia rapper has kept mum about the reason for his last-minute cancelation, but Soundset shared a post to their Instagram expressing their disappointment and sharing news of the performers who would be replacing Lil Uzi Vert.

“Back in 2017, Lil Uzi Vert canceled his appearance at Soundset without providing any official statements,” Soundset wrote on Instagram. “This year, we chose to give him the chance to make it up to fans, but unfortunately, he’s just canceled again without explanation. We immediately began scrambling to fill the empty slot and guarantee an exciting lineup for all in attendance, and we believe we’ve accomplished that by adding not one, but two additional performers to the bill – one will have us all ‘Goin’ Baby’ and the other will take us on a trip to ‘Old Town Road.’”

DaBaby and Lil Nas X are fine replacements, though. Lil Nas X made a surprise appearance at Boston Calling earlier this weekend, and DaBaby’s “Suge” is one of the breakout hits of the year. Fool Soundset once, they might give you a second chance. Fool them twice, and they probably won’t be looking to book you again.