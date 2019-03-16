Getty Image

Lil Uzi Vert is going through it. For months now, the 24-year-old rapper has been locked in a battle with his label concerning the fate of his forthcoming album Eternal Atake. For reasons that have yet to be made clear Atlantic doesn’t seem to be allowing Uzi to release the project, a record that the rapper claims is already finished. In response, Uzi has reacted in a number of puzzling ways. Last April, he reportedly left the password to his Instagram account scrawled on a bathroom wall of a brothel and was subsequently hacked.

In January he posted an Instagram story in which he claimed he was “done with music.” And on Friday, the Philadelphia native took another unexpected left turn.

In a video posted to the rappers’ Instagram on Friday, he can be seen taking a pair of scissors to his trademark dreads. The short clip only captures Uzi from the neck down, but after he raises the pair of scissors towards his head, his right hand returns into the frame holding a freshly-snipped loc. Uzi later posted a photo to his Instagram story which appeared to show a mound severed hair. Superimposed over the image was a solitary emoji: 😪.

Last month, Uzi previewed an unreleased song for his fans on Instagram Live. It’s clear the music does exist. When and how the rapper and his newly-cropped hair will eventually deliver it to us is hard to say, however.

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.