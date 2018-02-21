Getty Image

Playboi Carti and Lil Uzi Vert are at it again. This time, they’ve recruited producer DP Beats to craft a bouncy, 16-bit soundscape for an imaginative lyrical romp. The subject matter remains the same: Drinking lean out the bottle, keeping a pole everywhere they go, and counting cake are the favored activities listed in both rappers’ verses and the catchy, singsong hook.

The duo teased fans with a collaborative mixtape just last year, but still have yet to confirm that either this release or the previous “Lookin‘” video are connected to it. Unfortunately, the pair’s 16*29 tour was canceled shortly after it was announced so that Uzi could focus on his solo work, so as of now, the status of the joint project is hazy.

But the chemistry between the two is undeniable and fun, a joint project could be just what both need to continue their respective hot streaks from 2017, though it’s also understandable why Uzi would want to focus on his own career. While Playboi’s “Magnolia” reigned on the charts for much of the year and his tour brought out fans of all ages, Lil Uzi Vert has been everywhere. After being spotted out with Kanye West, sparking speculation of an upcoming collaboration, Uzi was announced as one of the headliners of 2018’s Roots Picnic in Philadelphia. Both stars are on the rise, but Lil Uzi Vert’s magnetism is undeniable.