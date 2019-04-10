Getty Image

With each day, the ongoing #FreeUzi saga only gets more perplexing. On Tuesday, the 24-year-old rapper — who for months has claimed that an unspecified dispute with his labels Generation Now and Atlantic has prevented him from releasing his second studio album Eternal Atake — released two official singles through Atlantic. “That’s A Rack” and “Sanguine Paradise” comes on the heels of “Free Uzi,” the song released through an unofficial Soundcloud account which Uzi promoted with an accompanying music video on his own Instagram page and which Atlantic later deemed “a leak.”

Earlier in the year, the Philadelphia rapper announced that he would be retiring from music entirely after disputes between him and his label over the release of his sophomore album had reached a head. Since then, a lot has transpired. In March, Uzi shaved his iconic dreads. Later that month, DJ Drama of Generation Now announced that the rapper had his “total support and blessings” to drop his album. By the end of the month, there was mass speculation that Uzi had left his label and joined the ranks of Roc Nation after they promoted his leaked single on their Instagram account and added him to the roster of artists on their website.

Whether Uzi has officially resolved all disputes with his label and is now ready to release Eternal Atake is yet to be seen. However, with the release of these two, new singles all the fanfare is beginning to feel a bit like an album rollout. Listen to the new singles below.