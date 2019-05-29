Getty Image

Lil Uzi Vert fans are having a bittersweet month. Although the unconventional, cult favorite rapper seems to have sorted out his label issues and promised that his album Eternal Atake was finally finished, the only new music from the him has come in the form of unauthorized leaks and guest appearances on other artists’ projects. One such appearance was on Young Nudy and Pi’erre Bourne’s Sli’merre project single, “Extendo,” and now he likewise extends a high-powered assist to another rising Atlanta star, Lil Keed, on “Pull Up” from Keed’s forthcoming project Long Live Mexico. The song also features incarcerated star YNW Melly. Check it out below.

Lil Keed, a member of Young Thug’s Young Stoner Life records crew, has been teasing Long Live Mexico, which is a follow up to his 2018 project Keed Talk To ‘Em, for a while, promising it’d be coming soon and releasing “Oh My God” and “Proud Of Me” with Young Thug as singles. The album’s title is inspired by the nickname of a late friend.

Meanwhile, YNW Melly reportedly faces the death penalty in his Florida murder case after he was accused of shooting two friends to death in a staged attack. He has pled “not guilty.”