We all knew Weezy F Baby was a big fan of basketball and skateboarding, but it turns out he really likes his golf too. The Louisiana rapper often raps about all kinds of sports, but his demeanor and image don’t lend themselves to that of a huge golf fan. Yet, as the world’s best golfers descended on Augusta National Golf Club for one of the sport’s most prestigious tournaments and titles (as opposed to, say, the Phoenix Open, a more “raucous” tournament that took place a couple months ago), the 2018 Masters Tournament, not only was the rapper in attendance, he gushed openly about the experience on Twitter.

“I just left The Masters! Wyd?? 1 of the most pristine and prestigious experiences ever. Great sh!t Reed!! Good go at it Rory. U all were FA! I be bak,” he wrote, all at once praising both the experience of attending and shouting out Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy, two of the biggest names in golf, and in Reed’s case, the eventual winner of the tournament. Wayne also shared some behind the scenes, insider info as well: “Wait! but u have to know that u must watch a full video abt how to and how not to act while out on the course b4 ure even allowed out there!! It was awesome!! I need 1 of those set up at the entry of my home for visitors.”

He also seemed to enjoy the time spent outdoors, despite the fact that observers often get as much exercise as the golfers themselves, nothing that “I’m sure I’ve lost weight due to all the walking! I loved every min of it!! Shot out to Jamesy & the homie for showin us a good time! One time in the air for Patrick America!!!!!”

This isn’t the first time Lil Wayne has tweeted about the tournament. In 2016, he gave eventual winner Tom Watson a standing ovation in his living room:

And in 2017, he had to revise his rooting interest after his early pick was eliminated from contention pretty early in the day:

In other recent Lil Wayne news, he’s been spotted hanging out with Birdman more and more often lately, implying that the rift between the two longtime business partners and friends is being repaired. Keep your fingers crossed, Weezy fans, there just might be some new music on the way.

