In the midst of a rousing “comeback” victory lap after a long, forced hiatus from the rap game, Lil Wayne hit the Late Show With Stephen Colbert stage with his band for a wrenching performance of his Carter V single, “Don’t Cry,” featuring Trippie Redd, who doesn’t make an appearance here.

Bathed in crimson spotlights, keeping to his album cover’s bloody theme color, Wayne and his band tear through the emotional dedication to lost loved ones in front of. a backdrop reading “RIP Xxxtentacion.” The stage setup is simple; just Wayne, clad in a massive fur coat, and the mic stand, with the band’s drummer and guitarists way upstage, letting Wayne have the all the focus. As the song builds, he melts out of his coat and slowly turns up the energy along with his band to the song’s dramatic conclusion.

Wayne’s redemption tour seems to be going well; along with rave reviews and massive streaming numbers for The Carter V, Wayne announced an actual, Tidal-sponsored tour to take place in 2019 where he’ll tour fan-chosen cities and perform in intimate venues. Meanwhile, he’ll also take the stage this weekend at the Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles, and feature on the upcoming Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse soundtrack.

Tha Carter V is out now via Young Money Records.