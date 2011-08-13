Lil Wayne Ft. Drake & Rick Ross – She Will Remix
Well this appears to be the original version of Lil Wayne’s new single, “She Will,” featuring Drake & Rick Ross. Still no verse from Drake smh.
Props Rap Radar
Lil Wayne Ft. Drake & William – She Will Remix
the og is better
the first 2 verses of wayne seem like a repeat, so boring…but ross came in HARD !
ROSS’s verse is mad good, lil wayne fell off hard though the verses are bad
this is the original back when the song was announced Maybe She Will ft Drake and Rick Ross and this is better than the original
This track is fire its gonna get heavy airplay
It seem like the original was missing something. This seems like the initial track; looks like he drop Ross for the album. I like it tho better than the original.
Nah i like the orignal way better!
Why.Is.Ross.On.Every.Wayne.Track.These.DAYS?! Like come onnn man lol
No one can say Wayne is falling off when all his singles he released off his album went to number one on the charts and his mixtape “Sorry 4 The wait” was downloaded over 600,000 times and streamed over 2,000,000 time
wayne is my nigga but god damn..when is he gonna get his carter 2 flow back..man..he might as well start sippn that purple cus this nigga is slowly die n off wtffffffffffffffffffffffffff wayne..
wayne is never gonna have that carter2 flow again. he’s evolved into this. metaphor wayne is the only wayne there is now. it’s hard, but you gotta accept it. :/
Explain how he “Fell Off”. Please, I don’t understand…Enough hating people, its not getting you anywhere. He had Carter 2 flow on a lot of songs on Carter 3.
best song since he came out the pen.
if you guys think wayne fell off you guys don’t understand the lyrics this shits deep