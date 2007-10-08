Lil Wayne ft. Wyclef – Operate On Me [audio:http://realtalkny.uproxx.com/Audio/Lil_Wayne-Operate.mp3%5DThoughts?
First!
It’s aaright
I like wayne..his music is on fire right now..add this track to the list that Hits….
on another note this is the hottest blog on the east cost..hands down….this is coming from a real down south nigga..
Dope Man 5 Star Gen.
chroniccentral.net
DAMN, SECOND. ITS’ COOL.
‘I see you
when i see you
when i see you
girl youre the one’
SMH at Wayne rhymes
old heard that last week
wow.. i hope 2 all u weezy die hard dickryders (fans) yall realize dis is xactly y it aint hot 2 b on erry single track.. dis nikka runnin outta things 2 say n he recyclin his shiit ova n ova agen.. n no i aint no hata cuz i lissen 2 him its jus dat recently he’s been fallin off REALTALK !!
the fuck did you just try and say post #6? you type like a gorilla, not even CSI can decipher what the fuck you just wrote!
is this off of C3? cuz this shit is garbage
im always honest n wayne’s verse was hot.. if u think he fallin off u a dumb mothafucka cuz u obviously aint hear carter 3 leak
@8 hell naw its wyclefs album lol da shit on C3 is alot better trust me
Iono about the song, but that photo looks pretty homo.
f*ck 1…cosign 7 and 9.
i agree 2…finest blog on the east,don’t know about the world tho lmao,i think u mite need to interview women instead of these ugly n*ggaz to get tht title lmao.
ok ‘RAPALOT’ .. first off carter 3 aint recent shiit was like from 2 3 months ago u jackass.. n yeaa i herd it n it was banqiin.. 1000 degrees, scarface, ect.. all dem joints.. i fux wit most da old wayne joints dat drought series n carters n all dat.. but dese recent remixes he’s in n some songs hes featuring he jus dropped wackk ass rhymes..
n YES DAT PIC IS MADD HOMO LO0KIN LMAOO..
@13
iight so if the main joints r good y u trippin over features? lmao u dumb
all i kno is C3 will b hot
peace out
worst rapper alive! shit is trash
i agree wit number 6
can’t w8t 4 his album.
LOL rapalot ADORES wayne
the beat was tight wyclef was tight….. but fuck lil wayne i can’t stand his voice. he sound like that fuckin ‘telly tobby’kid show he so fuckin wack. he has good punch line but that nigga lil wayne can’t rap for shit…. but i bet you ‘rapalot’ wouldn’t mind going down on him….that thing already has 3 fuckin comment on lil wayne.
cosign #6
im not really feeling this shit i ain’t herd any tracks from the album that have leaked that im really feeling at this point his flow is really boring me
@#18 hell naw
i just dont hate..somethin NY niggaz do best
my fav rapper is actually Jay-Z
How bout that BITCHES?!!
white boy is obsessed with talkin about me LMAO
i dont swing like that homie FALL BACK
It;s a pretty coo song……Ima weezy fan and I think he’s really starting to rollercoaster on his verses like this song because that first verse is very sub-par…..maybe if he just stopped making 100,000 songs a year and start focusing on making all great quality songs he’ll honestly be placed amongest the greats to do it…..Just my opinion
wayne would looook hella ugly without dreadlocks ay lol
he posing for you ‘rapalot’this is your chance to go down on him. ‘rapalot’this is your final moment and just like number 18, said….rapalot adores lil wayne…..part time lover
i bet if wayne was bald headed yall wouldnt be on his dick
“your gangsta look it ur lyrics didnt”
your gangsta look did it*
number 23, ain’t no body obsessed with your gay punk ass…im straight unlike you homie.
I didnt like this song too much, Lil Wayne isnt as hot as everyone makes him out to be and no im not hatin’ cuz i give credit when due but like i said people hype lil wayne to be the best rapper alive when he is far from it, fabolous, casssidy, joe budden, beanie sigel, jadakiss, and many others will hand it to him, i guess just being on “Every” song it will make you the best rapper alive but hey if ya’ll think wayne deserves that spot than so be it, i aint knockin ya’ll…
‘rapalot’ is a homo ass lil wayne lover.. that hoe ass bitch is obsessed with lil wayne..i mean i like lil wayne but ‘rapalot’ is obsessed with that nigga..wow
and why is ‘rapalot’ so in to wayne…you right ‘dat nigga’ rapalot adores wayne.
First of all….(I AM NOT A LIL WAYNE FAN) but weezy’s verse was aiiight, but I am not feelin this track at all!!!!!
Why is white boy using different usernames to talk to himself?
Streetdreamz, dope man, dat nigga all yall the same dude LMAO
i aint a dick keep me out ya mouth son
number 34, you are so gay just shut up cause ain’t no body using any body elses name to shit on your dumb ass. i mean out of everybody on this website you pick on me. knowing that everybody is watchin you make a fool out of your self by typing up gay comment toward me. so they are probably typing different username to post about you. so don’t shit on me thinkin that im the one using other people name. but im share every one on this website no your gay and making fun of you for it by using other name. i mean you did say you wouldn’t mine going down on weezy.
this song was OK as long as he doesn’t make like smoking sex or section or whatever it will be cool but his raps starting to sound like mixtape music need work on making a classic
number 34, are you sure you ain’t a dick because after saying i wouldn’t mine going down on weezy i really dont believe you. i mean ever since you’ve posted comments on realtalk all of them have been gay. so in the mean time keep weezy’s dick out yo mouth while i keep mines in your moms…holla bitch im done with your punk ass!
lol wayne is fallin off tough lol just like 50 said he is a industry whore he cant say no lol and wyclef needs to give it up lol da carter 3 will flop trust me he is losin his buzz…
What iz WhyCLEF talkin about? Lil wayne iz wack soon as they crown him he start going down…that nigga iz so trash
This shit is trash that nigga lil wayne is so wack
‘Rapalot’ wishes he was baby so he cud kiss wayne on da lips
rapalot is a fuckn fruit cup ass nigga lil wayne n jay be running trans on his hoe ass
Why everbody mad @ rapalot what i miss? lol What with all the gay comments and stuff? STRANGE
Im not really feeling the song yet i gotta give it another listen later man…
^^^^^^someone picking on rapalot, its really petty and annoying, i want to hear people argue about music. i mean shit gets off topic on occasion maybe get into it a lil bit, but the last few days niggas been on that bullshit. go get some $$$
SAME OLD HATERS AGAIN HATIN ON WAYNE LIKE ALWAYS… THE THING YALL DONT UNDERSTAND IS… THE NIGGAS GETTIN PAYED WHILE YALL DUMB ASS NIGGAS HERE HATIN ON HIM ON EVERYSHIT… THAT TRACK WASNT BAD, NOT ONE HIS BEST BUT THE BOY DID HIS THANG…
THE CARTER III IS GON B THE DEATH OF ALL WEEZY F. BABYS HATER!
IF YOU DONT LIKE IT FUCK YOU NO VASELINE
“THE REALEST”
i already know tha white boy thing got some to say after this, cuz he always got some to say when it comes to wayne… damn son… get off the niggas dick n get money!
Pay them no mind Juicy..they think im gonna reply so we can start goin back and forth like 50 and Ja lol
Ima listen to the song and move on..yall can keep arguing about your sexual oreintation. Bushwick wanna fuck 50, white boy been tryna get at me.. yall niggaz madd gay lol
White boy & Rapalot iz funny…i guess you can say they BLOG THUGGIN’. but yo LIl’ wayne iz wack point Blank!
DAMN RAP A LOT I JUS READ YOUR COMMENT #9 AND IT SOUNDS LIKE YOUR SUCKING LIL GAYNE….HARD!
DAMN RAP A LOT I JUS READ YOUR COMMENT #9 AND IT SOUNDS LIKE YOUR SUCKING LIL GAYNE….HARD!!!
Forget the song that is the gayest pose in a picture by Lil Wayne, I have ever seen….
