Lil Wayne and Halsey performed “Can’t Be Broken” from Wayne’s Tha Carter V album on Saturday Night Live, but that wasn’t their only artistic collaboration last weekend. Everyone can see that Wayne loves tattoos — and “Booty Checks,” — and Halsey has a few herself. Now, thanks to Wayne, she has one more. Wayne drew her a tattoo which the singer had finished just moments before they jumped on the SNL stage. “Can’t Be Broken” is one of the more intimate moments from Tha Carter V. And though the song’s original chorus was sung by Danish songwriter/producer Thomas Troelsen, Halsey’s rendition on SNL came off as if she wrote the hook for her own Hopeless Fountain Kingdom album.

https://twitter.com/halsey/status/529344418130976770

https://twitter.com/halsey/status/1061494378240401410

Along with the harrowing performance, the two bolstered their bond with a tattoo celebrating another link between the passionate artists — they’re both Libras. Wayne scribed Halsey a creative tattoo with “sins” and “forgiveness” on either side of a scale. The tattoo references his “On my Libra scale I’m weighin’ sins and forgiveness” line from 2011’s “She Will” with Drake. It’s a powerful image – and a nice look at Wayne’s handwriting. It’s too bad he doesn’t write his rhymes, because those rhymebooks would probably be among the best looking in the game.

Halsey posted a picture of the tattoo, and also noted thanked her #Libragang partner Wayne for the ink. She had a busy weekend as yesterday she recited a poem at Glamour magazine’s Women Of The Year event.