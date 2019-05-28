Getty Image

Get ready, New Orleans. Hometown hero Lil Wayne is once again bringing his Lil Weezyana Fest to the Big Easy this summer, moving to a new location and aiming to double attendance as the festival expands to fill its new space at the UNO Lakefront Arena Festival Grounds. The one-day event will still feature two stages and a plethora of hip-hop’s hottest performers, just in a bigger area for its fifth year. The performers include rising star Megan Thee Stallion, the resurgent Meek Mill, and the current reigning champ of hip-hop from Houston, Travis Scott, all supporting the New Orleans native superstar in one performance he likely won’t be canceling.

Cortez Bryant, Wayne’s longtime manager and business partner, said of the festival: “We’re so blessed to be celebrating our 5th year of Lil Weezyana Fest and grateful to all of the fans who have been with us since the beginning. It’s only right that we made it bigger and better this year to commemorate such a milestone in Wayne’s hometown!”

The rest of the bill reflects hip-hop’s recent explosion of high-profile female talent, including Kash Doll, Melii, and Saweetie, most of whom recently put out well-received albums or are planning on releases later this year. There are also “surprise guests” planned. Tickets will be available beginning Friday May 31 at 10 AM local times. For more information, you can check the Ticketmaster site here.