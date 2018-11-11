After his passionate earlier performance of “Can’t Be Broken” with surprise guest Halsey, Lil Wayne’s electrifying appearance on Saturday Night Live continued when he took the stage again to perform another of his Tha Carter V hits, “Uproar.” This time he was decked out in a DeVille-ian Dalmatian patterned fur coat and accompanied by producer Swizz Beatz and a milly-rocking choir of backup dancers in airbrushed coveralls.

Ever since the long-awaited release of his much-delayed comeback album, Wayne has been flying high, despite the hiccup where his A3C festival set was interrupted by a scuffle that caused a full-blown gun panic. He’ll have a chance to make up for that performance at the upcoming Rolling Loud festival in Los Angeles this December, while Tha Carter V‘s ridiculous first-week streaming numbers have likely filled his coffers after a contentious split from Birdman’s Cash Money Records which has been nearly a decade in the offing. While the two are apparently still on at least cordial terms, Wayne wasn’t shy about his joy in being a truly independent artist for the first time in his career, which started with Cash Money before he was even a teen. Now that he’s on his own, he seems to have hit the ground running, cementing his place as a pop culture fixture with his appearance on SNL, which no doubt promises bigger things to come.