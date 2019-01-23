Lil Wayne Pays Tribute To XXXTentacion In The Post-Apocalyptic ‘Don’t Cry’ Video

01.23.19 2 hours ago

Today would have been XXXTentacion’s birthday had he not been fatally shot last summer. The controversial rapper left behind some unreleased music after his passing, including the Lil Wayne collaboration “Don’t Cry,” from Wayne’s Tha Carter V album that came out back in September. Now Wayne has shared a video for the track, and the clip includes a tribute to XXXTentacion. The post-apocalyptic video ends with footage of the deceased rapper, audio of a crowd chanting, ‘Long live X,’ and a screen that reads, “R.I.P. XXXTentacion, 01/23/98 — 06/18/18.”

Wayne previously said that he didn’t actually know who XXXTentacion was before their collaboration:

“That was my big homie [Mack Maine’s] idea. He came to New Orleans to do something for like a day or two, and he came back and said, ‘I have something I want you to hear.’ That was the first time hearing my mom on the song, so when he played that, then he played the song… May he rest in peace, but I didn’t know. Y’all know I don’t listen to nothing but myself ’cause I work too much, so I didn’t know who XXXTentacion was. So Mack had to explain the whole story to me right then and there. I had to Google and all that and I found out, figured everything out. It was easy. It wasn’t such a thing as yes or no, it was let me get my verses together.”

Meanwhile, XXXTentacion had previously cited Wayne as an influence of his, and referenced Wayne’s 2008 hit “Lollipop” on his song “Yung Bratz” with the lyric, “She wanna, X wanna / You wanna? L-l-lick my di*k like a what? Nice! / Lick my d*ck like Lil Wayne lollipop, huh!”

Watch Lil Wayne and XXXTentacion’s “Don’t Cry” video above.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lil Wayne
TAGSDon't CryLil WayneXXXTentacion

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.22.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.21.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.18.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.15.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.14.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.14.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP