Today would have been XXXTentacion’s birthday had he not been fatally shot last summer. The controversial rapper left behind some unreleased music after his passing, including the Lil Wayne collaboration “Don’t Cry,” from Wayne’s Tha Carter V album that came out back in September. Now Wayne has shared a video for the track, and the clip includes a tribute to XXXTentacion. The post-apocalyptic video ends with footage of the deceased rapper, audio of a crowd chanting, ‘Long live X,’ and a screen that reads, “R.I.P. XXXTentacion, 01/23/98 — 06/18/18.”

Wayne previously said that he didn’t actually know who XXXTentacion was before their collaboration:

“That was my big homie [Mack Maine’s] idea. He came to New Orleans to do something for like a day or two, and he came back and said, ‘I have something I want you to hear.’ That was the first time hearing my mom on the song, so when he played that, then he played the song… May he rest in peace, but I didn’t know. Y’all know I don’t listen to nothing but myself ’cause I work too much, so I didn’t know who XXXTentacion was. So Mack had to explain the whole story to me right then and there. I had to Google and all that and I found out, figured everything out. It was easy. It wasn’t such a thing as yes or no, it was let me get my verses together.”

Meanwhile, XXXTentacion had previously cited Wayne as an influence of his, and referenced Wayne’s 2008 hit “Lollipop” on his song “Yung Bratz” with the lyric, “She wanna, X wanna / You wanna? L-l-lick my di*k like a what? Nice! / Lick my d*ck like Lil Wayne lollipop, huh!”

Watch Lil Wayne and XXXTentacion’s “Don’t Cry” video above.