19-Year-Old Lil West Proves The Staying Power Of Soundcloud Rap With The Polished ‘Beliefs’

Hip-Hop Editor
02.23.18

Soundcloud

It seems there’s always something percolating on Soundcloud. Despite the streaming service’s financial woes, it remains a hotbed of underground activity, particularly in hip-hop, where the oft-maligned “mumble rap” and “Soundcloud rap” sub-genres were birthed. The origin of rabble-rousing up-and-comers like Lil Uzi Vert, Ski Mask The Slump God, and Denzel Curry, Soundcloud’s relative ease of access compared to other sites allows burgeoning talents to find a ready and willing audience without jumping through hoops to get placed on Spotify or Apple Music.

The latest talent to begin to poke his head out for the underground is 19-year-old Delaware rapper Lil West. While he has the same devil-may-care, DIY aesthetic of many of his contemporaries, he’s also demonstrated some real polish to his approach to the lo-fi, fuzzed-out sounds of so-called “cloud rap.” Case in point, his latest single release, “Beliefs,” featuring Atlanta rapper Nessly shows a clear grasp of the tools of the trade. Whereas some acts hide behind Autotune, West uses it to heighten his brusque delivery.

Instead of getting lost in the frantic energy of some of his contemporaries who allow their eagerness to overwhelm both the equipment and the listener with boisterous delivery, West reels it in just enough. Not lethargic, but not shouting either, he sounds comfortable on the mic, a quality that many of his peers have yet to attain.

His beat choice is crispy, not a muddled rumble but not a bombed-out sonic attack either. Producers Dmac and Cian P, offer up a clear-cut trap banger that refuses to sound like anything else. It’s dark but not murky, and and rattles along at just enough of a clip not to become dirge-like, as the genre tends to do.

Keep an eye out for Lil West. He may be young, but he’s got the vision and the talent to, if not transcend the “cloud rap” designation, then certainly to extend the sub-genre’s shelf life as long as he’s around.

Around The Web

TAGScian pdmaclil westnessly

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP