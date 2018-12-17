Getty Image

In early November, Lil Xan (real name Diego Leanos) said he was retreating to the woods in attempt to get clean and stop using drugs. On December 2, he officially checked himself into a rehabilitation program, and his girlfriend Annie posted on the rapper’s Instagram account, “Diego was just admitted into his first treatment. He loves each and every one of you sending good wishes and prayers to him. We thank you all so very much for all of the love and support you are sending his way.” It’s been about two weeks since then, and it appears Xan has made some progress, as he tweeted on Sunday, “Out And Sober.”

Out And Sober 🙏🏼💔 — LIL XAN AKA DIEGO (@lilxanfuhyobih) December 16, 2018

On November 14, he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, “I just dropped out of SoundCloud Uni to go to rehab. I leave in like 5 days And I couldn’t be happier with this choice. I love you guys for being so supportive and can’t wait too get back clean headed ready to Finish my album!”

In an interview with TMZ shortly after that announcement, he said that Mac Miller was part of his inspiration for getting sober: “Mac Miller hit too close to home. I know we struggle with the same problems and I just feel like it’s time to get better. […] Basically, [I’ve been using] a lot of opioids. I’ve been way worse in the past. I want to do rehab so I can get over this last little hump, so I can finally be back to Diego.”