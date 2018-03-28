Lil Yachty Woke Up And Went Ham To G Herbo’s ‘Who Run It’ Freestyle

Getty Image

Rappers do radio freestyles all the time, from city to city. Usually, the best case scenario is going viral like Black Thought or Tory Lanez, but generally, rappers just try to spit some bars from the “dirty batch” ((c) 50 Cent) and try not to embarrass themselves. G. Herbo just opened up a new possibility for freestyles with his bars for Three Six Mafia’s “Who Run It.”He’s probably the first artist ever to have had their radio freestyle become so beloved that it turned into a song – which also went viral.

Drake told Herbo that he had been listening to a 30-second snippet of the freestyle for 5-days straight, and that he should turn it into a song. G. Herbo obliged, and turned his earworm of a flow into a full track. Now, Lil Yachty apparently loves the song as much as Drake loved the snippet. Youtube Channel All Urban Central captured footage of Yachty’s “Morning Mood” dancing to the song on Instagram. Donning a yellow washcloth over his hair, he bopped back and forth with Herbo’s rhymes over the tenacious Three Six Mafia track, before dancing some more to the song in bed.

With Drake and Yachty showing love for the track, he’s got two heavy co-signs. Maybe one – or both will jump on the remix?