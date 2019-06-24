Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Lizzo is hard not to love. She has bangers like “Juice” and “Truth Hurts,” and she has a vibrant and instantly endearing personality. Rihanna certainly seems to agree: During Lizzo’s performance at the BET Awards this weekend, Rihanna was seen giving some wholehearted applause. When Lizzo found out about that, she was floored, and she’s shared plenty of reactions to the news since then.

Lizzo first retweeted a video of Rihanna enthusiastically applauding during Lizzo’s performance that was captioned, “Rihanna watching Lizzo is a MOOD.” Lizzo then shared her own tweet, featuring a photo of Rihanna in the crowd, pointing at Lizzo in approval, and another of an overjoyed Lizzo waving to the audience. She wrote, “That’s it… that’s the tweet.” She also shared video of the moment on Instagram and wrote, “RIHANNAAAAAAAAAAAAAA.”

Rihanna watching Lizzo is a MOOD #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/p9YQhUmxIG — Nicole Perez (@nicole_perez1) June 24, 2019