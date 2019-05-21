Lizzo Reacted To James Corden’s Re-Work Of ‘Juice’ For His ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Special

05.21.19 38 mins ago

Last night, James Corden hosted a special edition of The Late Late Show, a Carpool Karaoke primetime special that aired at 10 p.m. instead of its usual late (late) time slot. The highlight of the show was Corden driving around Las Vegas with Celine Dion for a delightful edition of Carpool Karaoke, in which they gave away some of Dion’s shoes and got dressed up in Titanic costumes to sing “My Heart Will Go On,” atop a replica of the ship’s bow. Before that, though, the show began with a prominent nod to Lizzo: The cold open for the special was a musical number about the show, based on Lizzo’s “Juice” but with modified lyrics.

When Lizzo heard about the opening number, she took to Twitter to respond, writing, “WELL NOW U KNOW WE GOTTA SING THIS TOGETHER BOY !!!!”

For those who saw the special and were big fans of one particular dance sequence, the good news is that The Late Late Show shared a tutorial video of how to do it, as well as a look at how it came together. Check out both of those videos below, as well as the actual cold open above.

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.

