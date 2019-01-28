Getty Image

The wait is over — pop singer and rapper Lizzo has announced her highly anticipated third studio album: Cuz I Love You will be released April 19 via Nice Life/Atlantic.

Cuz I Love You is Lizzo’s first collection of music since her 2016 EP Coconut Oil. The album announcement follows the release of her fantastically joyful new single “Juice” (and its immediately iconic music video) earlier this month. Lizzo’s energy as a live performer is truly unmatched. If you haven’t gotten a chance to see her yet, she has also announced a North American tour in support of Cuz I Love You. Check out Lizzo’s website for more information on pre-ordering the album and ticket pre-sales, and check out her tour dates below.

04/14 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival

04/21 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival

04/24 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

04/26 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

04/28 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

04/30 — Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA

05/01 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

05/03 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

05/04 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

05/07 — Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

05/09 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

05/10 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

05/12 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/15 — Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

05/16 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

05/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre Of Living Arts (TLA)

05/19 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

05/22 — Boston, MA @ House Of Blues