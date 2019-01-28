The wait is over — pop singer and rapper Lizzo has announced her highly anticipated third studio album: Cuz I Love You will be released April 19 via Nice Life/Atlantic.
Cuz I Love You is Lizzo’s first collection of music since her 2016 EP Coconut Oil. The album announcement follows the release of her fantastically joyful new single “Juice” (and its immediately iconic music video) earlier this month. Lizzo’s energy as a live performer is truly unmatched. If you haven’t gotten a chance to see her yet, she has also announced a North American tour in support of Cuz I Love You. Check out Lizzo’s website for more information on pre-ordering the album and ticket pre-sales, and check out her tour dates below.
04/14 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival
04/21 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival
04/24 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
04/26 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
04/28 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
04/30 — Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA
05/01 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
05/03 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
05/04 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
05/07 — Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
05/09 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
05/10 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
05/12 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/15 — Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
05/16 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
05/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre Of Living Arts (TLA)
05/19 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
05/22 — Boston, MA @ House Of Blues
Join The Discussion: Log In With