Lizzo Is Extending Her ‘Cuz I Love You’ Tour With New Fall Dates

Getty Image

If you tried and failed to get tickets to Lizzo‘s Cuz I Love You tour, fear not. The singer-songwriter-rapper has announced a new set of tour dates this fall.

Following a sold-out North American run this spring, Lizzo will hit the road again. The tour begins in Troutdale, OR in July and wraps in San Francisco in October. Unfortunately, Lizzo hasn’t included any Texas dates, but it may be worth noting that she has a couple free weekends in early October that just so happen to coincide with a little festival in Austin that takes place over two weekends.

Check out Lizzo’s new tour dates below.

07/18 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

09/07 – New Orleans, LA @ The Filmore

09/10– Saint Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

09/11 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami at Jackie Gleason Theater

09/13 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

09/15 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

09/17 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

09/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

09/19 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel Complex

09/24 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

09/25 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

09/28 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

09/30 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

10/02 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre

10/08 -Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant

10/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

10/10 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

10/15 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

10/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

10/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/24 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

10/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

10/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.