Lizzo Is Extending Her ‘Cuz I Love You’ Tour With New Fall Dates

If you tried and failed to get tickets to Lizzo‘s Cuz I Love You tour, fear not. The singer-songwriter-rapper has announced a new set of tour dates this fall.
Following a sold-out North American run this spring, Lizzo will hit the road again. The tour begins in Troutdale, OR in July and wraps in San Francisco in October. Unfortunately, Lizzo hasn’t included any Texas dates, but it may be worth noting that she has a couple free weekends in early October that just so happen to coincide with a little festival in Austin that takes place over two weekends.
Check out Lizzo’s new tour dates below.
07/18 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield
09/07 – New Orleans, LA @ The Filmore
09/10– Saint Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
09/11 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami at Jackie Gleason Theater
09/13 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
09/15 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
09/17 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
09/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
09/19 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel Complex
09/24 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
09/25 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
09/28 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
09/30 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
10/02 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre
10/08 -Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant
10/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
10/10 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
10/15 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
10/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
10/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
10/24 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
10/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
10/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
