Getty Image

About a month ago, Lizzo revealed that she managed to collaborate on a song with hip-hop legend Missy Elliott. Now she has spoken more about the track, and she said she first heard Elliott’s contribution via memoji.

There’s no word yet on when this song is set to come out, but speaking with Beats 1’s Travis Mills, Lizzo said:

“This new one, I heard it, and I was like, this is so obviously Missy, and I was like, I hope she blesses me with a verse. Like you never know, you send it to your idols, you never know if they gonna send it back. […] She sent me a memoji of herself singing her verse, that’s how I got the verse… I got a memoji of Missy like smiling and then she just started rapping, and I was like, ‘Oh my god, what the hell,’ so I had to hook it up to my speaker system, but it wasn’t even the actual track, it was like her going along in her studio so… and then she finally sent over real one and I was like, this is amazing, she killed it.”

The two previously exchanged some kind words on Twitter. After it was announced that Missy Elliott would be inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame, Lizzo shared a series of tweets praising her, writing in one, “Miss Misdemeanor Elliott, You are our fearless leader. You cut through the thickets of the musical landscape and brought us to the futuristic, smooth, syncopated land of Missy. We love you, we cherish you and we need you.” Elliott responded, “I thank you so much for your kind words!!! You are so talented with so much sauce! And such a good spirited person from when I met you. I’m humbly grateful.”

Welcome to the Songwriters Hall of Fame, @MissyElliott. You are already in the Hall of Fame in the hearts and minds of the millions of people who love you and dance to your music and reference your videos and rock that finger wave! I would not be me without you, Thank You. — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) January 12, 2019

@Lizzo I thank you so much for your kind words!!! You are so talented with so much sauce! And such a good spirited person from when I met you🙌🏾 I’m humbly grateful🙏🏾❤️🤗 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) January 12, 2019

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.