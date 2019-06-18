Lizzo Paid Tribute To ‘Sister Act 2’ During Her ‘MTV Movie & TV Awards’ Performance Of ‘Juice’

06.18.19

“Juice” has been an absolutely star-making song for Lizzo, and it’s easy to see why. It’s one of the most fun singles of the year, and it’s given the chance to know Lizzo, whose has proven during her ascent that her vibrant personality matches the spirit of the song. Naturally, she’s performed the track a bunch on TV this year, and she did it again last night during her appearance at the MTV Movie & TV Awards ceremony.

She took a decidedly different approach this time, though. Given that she was at an event honoring movies, she decided to pay tribute to her favorite one, Sister Act 2. Lizzo started on the stage alone, performing a slower version of the song while wearing a robe. Her background dancers were then told to take their robes off, and when they burst onto stage, Lizzo too disrobed and continued performing the song in its original upbeat style.

Lizzo also noted that this was her first performance on a televised awards show, writing on Instagram, “I PAID HOMAGE TO MY FAVORITE MOVIE AT THE @mtvmovieaward !!! SISTER ACT 2 !!! […] THIS WAS MY 1ST TELEVISED AWARDS SHOW WHAT YALL THINK?!

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.

