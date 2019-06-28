Getty Image

Lizzo says she’s “out for blood” after a security guard at Milwaukee’s Summerfest allegedly mistreated her team, according to tweets she posted shortly after the incident. The “Juice” singer is touring to promote her breakout album Cuz I Love You and called her performance “the best show ever,” but put out an impassioned plea to her Twitter followers — newly dubbed “Lizzbians” — for footage of the alleged assault.

FUCK! That was the best show ever but I feel like I can’t even celebrate cuz RACISM don’t matter if you a headliner…. SMH @Summerfest please send footage — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) June 28, 2019

“DID ANYBODY GET FOOTAGE OF THE SECURITY GUARD THAT TACKLED AND ATTACKED MY TEAM @SUMMERFEST?!” she wrote. “THEY SLAPPED AND MANHANDLED MY HAIR STYLIST AND STYLIST AND IM OUT FOR BLOOD.” She followed up with another tweet after describing the incident, saying: “That was the best show ever but I feel like I can’t even celebrate cuz RACISM don’t matter if you a headliner. SMH @Summerfest. Please send footage.” A third tweet described the security guard as “bigoted” and asserted that Lizzo would be filling a complaint.

DID ANYBODY GET FOOTAGE OF THE SECURITY GUARD THAT TACKLED AND ATTACKED MY TEAM @SUMMERFEST ?! THEY SLAPPED AND MANHANDLED MY HAIR STYLIST AND STYLIST AND IM OUT FOR BLOOD — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) June 28, 2019

Tonight was beautiful. You are beautiful. But the struggle ain’t over. Racism and bigotry don’t care if you’re a headliner. Thank you @summerfest. We will be filing a complaint against that bigoted “security” guard and I hope you’ll be cooperative in seeking justice. 🤘🏾xoxo pic.twitter.com/bt3J5Cy1AS — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) June 28, 2019

Apparently, the power of Twitter came through once again because in further tweets this morning, she advised her fans that Summerfest will be investigating the situation.

UPDATE: @Summerfest responded and will be investigating the guards who attacked my team! Thanks for the support and please send any footage you might have it all helps! https://t.co/ROx1sfybeb — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) June 28, 2019

Friendly reminder that you don’t have to say the ‘n word’ to be racist. That’s not the sole requirement. Asking people to prove racism is another tool the oppressor uses to marginalize and discredit us. — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) June 28, 2019

Her final tweet was a “Friendly reminder. that you don’t have to say the ‘n word’ to be racist. That’s not the sole requirement. Asking people to prove racism is another tool the oppressor uses to marginalize and discredit us.”