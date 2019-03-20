Getty Image

A couple months ago, Lizzo revealed that she had joined forces with hip-hop legend Missy Elliott on a new song, and she further confirmed the news back in February. Yesterday, she shared a brief teaser video announcing that the song, “Tempo,” would be released today, and now the track has dropped.

The single is all about embracing your body, as Lizzo begins the track, “Slow songs, they for skinny hoes / Can’t move all of this here to one of those / I’m a thick b*tch, I need tempo (Tempo) / F*ck it up to the tempo.” Elliott adds on her verse, “All the thick girls down on the flrrr / Ice on my neck like brrr / I’m big-boned with nice curves / Look at me, I know I look grrrd.”

Lizzo previously said of working with Elliott:

This new one, I heard it, and I was like, this is so obviously Missy, and I was like, I hope she blesses me with a verse. Like you never know, you send it to your idols, you never know if they gonna send it back. […] She sent me a memoji of herself singing her verse, that’s how I got the verse… I got a memoji of Missy like smiling and then she just started rapping, and I was like, ‘Oh my god, what the hell,’ so I had to hook it up to my speaker system, but it wasn’t even the actual track, it was like her going along in her studio so… and then she finally sent over real one and I was like, this is amazing, she killed it.”

Listen to “Tempo” above.

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.