LL Cool J Comments On Jay-Z Running Def Jam & The New Album Exit 13

10.31.07 10 years ago 59 Comments

Comments on Jay-Z

LL Cool J states call Jay-Z a glorified president used to attract talent and claims he has a conflict of interest by dropping his own albums.

Artist like Redman , Method Man, Ludacris, Fabolous, The Roots & now Nas, these groups need to have the proper attention. And they need to be promoted properly. And in order to get that attention there can’t be any conflicts of interest. You know the president of the label putting a record out while all the other artist are waiting, that’s a conflict of interest. It has nothing to do with if he is talented or has the right to put music out because he should. But in my opinion, and this is just my opinion, I think with Def Jam and Universal should of did was pay him the money that he deserved as an artist, instead of using him as a glorified president to attract talent, and sacrifice the careers of the rest of the people on the label by accident, by default.

More video from LL below…

Props to AllThatsFab

Zune Live @ The BBQ Performance

Comments on Jay-Z Part 2

Comments on Exit 13

How He Got Started With Def Jam

Speaks On Giving Advice To Rappers

