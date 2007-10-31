LL Cool J Comments On Jay-Z Running Def Jam & The New Album Exit 13

Comments on Jay-Z
LL Cool J states call Jay-Z a glorified president used to attract talent and claims he has a conflict of interest by dropping his own albums.
Artist like Redman , Method Man, Ludacris, Fabolous, The Roots & now Nas, these groups need to have the proper attention. And they need to be promoted properly. And in order to get that attention there can’t be any conflicts of interest. You know the president of the label putting a record out while all the other artist are waiting, that’s a conflict of interest. It has nothing to do with if he is talented or has the right to put music out because he should. But in my opinion, and this is just my opinion, I think with Def Jam and Universal should of did was pay him the money that he deserved as an artist, instead of using him as a glorified president to attract talent, and sacrifice the careers of the rest of the people on the label by accident, by default.
I remember saying somethink like this a couple of weeks ago and people were disagreeing saying I’m a Jay-Z hater and shit. But If LL who started Def Jam along with Russell Simons see that why can’t Jay-Z fans see that
“Artist like Redman , Method Man, Ludacris, Fabolous, The Roots & now Nas, these groups need to have the proper attention. And they need to be promoted properly. ”
Haha agree LL I remember saying somethink along those lines when Jay-Z says he can’t promote Joe Budden properly and a couple weeks later Def Jam dropped him. Apart from Nas & Fabolous has Jay-Z appeared on any of their albums ? has he done any remix with them ? nope he only cares about Rihhana,Kanye West he shows no love for the rest of them.
The music business has changed labels are NOT giving that extra hard push if they don’t think you’ll sell. LL’s fan base has shrunk so Def Jam is not putting money behind artist that won’t sell multi million cds. Selling 500k-1,000,000.00k cds isn’t good enough anymore.
wut is he talking bout
luda just won a grammy.. fab had the hottest song this summer..nas is platinum..and the rest aint relevant
damn it like he want jay to personally make his record, market it, and perform it…
do your own thing man u been in the game for over 20 years and u still cant stand on your own
Def Jam did drop the ball on Meth last album, not one video for the project
LL IS ASKING WHAT PAST WORK EXPERIENCE JAY HAD? WELL LETS SEE…UMM HE WAS A CEO OF ONE OF HIP HOP’S MOST SUCCESSFUL LABELS CALLED ROCAFELLA RECORDS AND HE DID RUN A VERY SUCCESSFUL CLOTHING LINE. SO YES HE DOES QUALIFY TO RUN A BIGGER LABEL FROM THE CEO OF ROCAFELLA RECORDS TO PRESIDENT OF THE PARENT COMPANY. LL JUST MAD CAUSE HE NEVER HAD THE FUNDS TO START HIS OWN INDIE. GET THE F&CKKK OUTTAAA HERE.
red,meth,ludacris were on def jam prior to Jay-z…other than ludacris neither of those artists were volume sellers in an inflated industry so now that record sales are so light they wre bound to do even worse…and the roots never sold a lot of albums.. it is almost impossible to promote artists who actually refuse to make records with commercial appeal.
I believe he focuses on acts like rihanna & kanye & appears on fab’s album is because he actually had a stake in bringing them to Def Jam…
and as far as experience let’s not forget that JAy-z adn Dame.. built a little record label called Rocafella, that outsold all of Def jams whole catalogue of artists for a couple of years….
I think artist blaaimin the label for lack of promotion is gettin old
fact is no body is sellin as much as they used to…lyor,lighty.. interscope nobody is sellin.. the only magic pill is a good album period.. and aitn nobody makin any lately..
can’t blame that on Jay
I would have to agree with the most of you. LL is upset about something. First and lets be serious, who is going to by a redman method man and nas album except the fans that they already have. All of the fans they have still bought there album no matter how much they are promoted. The others that he named did there thing. LUDA, FAB, and the ROOTS they have there own fans as well. Now, who buys a LL album?????????? Not to many people are going to rush to the store to grab his album, lets b foreal. JUST MY OPINION
”Selling 500k-1,000,000.00k cds isn’t good enough”
1 billion records aint enough? LOL
I feel LL is one of the few artist that has the right to feel the way he does & we’ve heard other artist make the same complaints about Diddy,JD & other execs/artists but to implicate Luda & Fabolous in his tyraide is crazy both luda and fab’s last albums did well considering the decline in hip hop sales. LL needs to realize something YOU CAN’T FOOL THE PEOPLE!!!
Meth & Red’s albums don’t do well because unfortunately the new generation of fans do respect them as great MC’s, The Roots have NEVER done big numbers although they’ve made some of the best Hip Hop music of the past fewn years and being on Def Jam won’t fool the fans if they don’t wanna hear it.
So when James Todd Smith finally makes his exit I hope it’s his “Black Album”
50 might have the business savy but even “Curtis” is having trouble staying relevant in todays climate.
@ the end of the day LL is a Icon & alot of cats wouldn’t be eatin’ if it wasn’t for him but he needs to stop cryin’ about Jay & think about the cats that’s not eatin’ BECAUSE of him.
that’s what i been trying to tell every body luda winning grammy’s fab got number 1 songs and jay was on fab mother fucken album and nas album promoted it’s damn self the rest i’m sorry but i don’t ever remember them selling that much ever i an’t gonna lie i got love for red & meth but goddamitt nobody is really checking for them and the roots never sold that much niether ll got an album comming out next year who’s pumped for that? fuck are yall saying what else do you want jay to do make the album for them .you can’t blame jay you the one put out that wack ass album that exspensive video with j-lo and lyfe jennings don’t blame jay cause no one wanted to hear that corny love shit i mean damn
real talk by ll, somewhat bitter (not too many ppl woulda bought ll’s albums anyway) but he’s got a point… being good at what you do doesn’t necessarily make you a business leader of that craft…
@11 IF YOUR THE BEST AT WHAT YOU DO THEN YOU DEFINATELY QUALIFY IN LEADING OTHERS TO DO THE SAME.
can’t wait until the Exit 13 album coping it,
melody, yes he was a part of rocafella records but even he admits dame did most of not all of the label running, biggs was the one thats money backed up the venture and jay was the talent thought hey were equal partners it was only because for it to work out they has to be in it”together” dont get it confused like he was the one running around screaming and negotiatingg with these people when it was mainly dame dash. you people give this man so many props when like dame said he was one doing all the arguing making sure the money was right and then camel becomes the friends of the people he just played to get him the right money.its true though no ONE on def jam is hot or putting out records back to back besides him he does well for himself who else is there? I thought he was the president in charge of these peoples careers not in competition with them.
There’s artists going platinum under Jay-Z
It’s not Jay-Z
and Jay-Z was running Rocawear and Rocafella before that… …… he worked in a team to make it happen but he was already in the business
I think LL COol J needs to stop complaining
I would like LL to ask Kanye his opnion on Jay being the Prez.
Kanye is “little brother” and sells more records than Jay currently. He holds the record for the highest first week sales at Def Jam.
All this while Jay is President. Is Jay-s to blame for that too LL?? LOL
LL please know we don’t hate you, we just don’t care for your music, and would not buy it regardless of who was your President.
On that same note, if you make music we like, we will buy it in mass quantities, regardless of who your President is.
We as consumers don’t fall so far below the poverty line where we have to chose say between buying your CD verses Jay’s, we’ll buy both.
I’m not a fan of DJ Kahled but he did say one intelligent thing to Buck; he said he can’t stop a hott song from playing on the radio, he’s not that powerfull,if we the consumers want to hear it, it will get more radio play, which will result in more video play, more interest in you and the rest of your music, which will result in the label pushing more marketing dollars into your project, which will result in more album sales for you, which will result in you saying I did it without Jay and the rest of the labels help.
Would you pump marketing dollars into something that’s not selling? In business, regardless of what the commodity is, if it’s not selling you change the packaging (change your flow and content) and if the profit margins still don’t make dollars you discontinue the product, and develop something new.
So LL, it really starts and ends with the music, so get to work! Make us a hott album and everything will fall into place. You got a son already, don’t act like one.
I agree wit tha TRU GOAT, b-cuz Meth definitely put out one of tha best cd’s in ‘Oh-6. If u think I’m lyin, cop it, borrow it or burn it & listen while u either chillin or rydin & c 4 ya self. Remember how they used 2 say nice guys finish last (especially 2 thugs), well tha rap game is just tha same, LYRICISTS FINISH LAST (as in sales) to tha more ka-mur-shal, pop shyt. I think DEF JAM & hell, even other labels r now like, I’m not waistin ma money on an act that ain’t gettin a plaque, whether it be gold or plat. Don’t get me wrong Jigga is a good artist & businessman 4 HIMSELF ONLY & he got lyrics, but he don’t want it wit “L”, tha GOAT & GBR-OAT (GREATEST BATTLE RAPPER OF ALL TIME)even though it would be a hell-uv-a good battle. Jigga betta ask Kool Moe Dee, Ice T, Hammer, & Canibus for some advice b-4 he step in tha ring.
I AGREE WITH GIVING ADVICE TO RAPPERS,I HAVE WORKED WITH SOME OF THE MOST IGNORANT BASTARDS YOU WILL EVER MEET ON PLANET EARTH,JUST THE OTHER DAY I WAS TELLING A RAPPER “WRITE A FEW MORE LINES FOR VERSE 1 ‘CAUSE I GOT 16 ON THE BEAT AND IT SOUNDS LIKE YOU GOT 8”.
HIS RESPONSE?
“MOVE THE REMAINING 8 TO THE CHORUS”
I NEARLY CHOKED THE SNITCH
LL IS CORRECT….THATS CONFLICT OF INTEREST…no real corporation can run like that…at least DEF JAM can eliminate that doubt in the artist…That artist running label leads to bad working situations because i cant see how jay-z gonna find time to direct the careers of other artist (which is what a label ceo does) when he is busy promoting his…
ll knows what he’s talking about
All that need to be said is that Red, Meth, LL, Roots and Nas for as long as they have been in the game why in the hell do they need all this promotion? they should have mad sponsers jumping on there projects to promote it. Just like Budwisher, Hp and all the other companies that just had to hear that Jay was making a album and threw the promotion money at him. If they are what they say they are then there name alone will promote all they need. But maybe just maybe they arent who they thought they where. They maybe use to be but now i dont think so. And with FAB and Luda they promote themselves and dont cry like somebody owes them somthing. Ther albums where the only good ones of this list of people that have been named, except the RedMan album that was fire. But he aint bitching and complaining, he did numbers. Please look for the the WU Album when it comes out, they wont get to much promo either but they will sell because of who they are. LL supposed to be the G.O.A.T right, To all your blogers(Besides the woman blogers) how many of you will cop his next album regardless of how much promo he gets? Exactly!!!!!!! Jay is focused on the new artis that need the promo like NE-YO, Bre, Kanye.
It is all politics it has nothing to do with a battle on wax though they may take a few shots at each other. Most of you I agree with cus Red & Meth aint relevant anymore it is the harsh realities but it is true. Ludacris, Fabolous, Nas they get pushed all of them had more than one single and Kanye is the biggest selling rap artist this year but people don’t give Jay-Z credit for that they give they give it to artist or L.A. Reid (SMH).
Nobody mentions L.A. Reid when things go bad but when everythings good L.A. is the hero it is mad that Jay-Z doesn’t get any credit for the good things hes done at Def Jam they only notice the bad.
I could go through alot of labels that ain’t doing any better than Def Jam.
Even the best struggle look at Dr Dre apart from Eminem, 50 Cent and The Game even Dr Dre struggled to promote people that ain’t anticipated where the fuck is Stat Quo, Busta Rhymes, Eve, Raekwon, Bishop Lamont etc.
Blame the South.
defjam started as a place for hiphop artists to see the light of the day and it should remain true to that…it’s hard to see ll cool j not be down with defjam,
there is a conflict of interest… method man, red man and nas definately deserved more attention on there projects, but times have changed and i dont think either of the three can generate public demand.
nas can^
i respect ll & his music,but dont blame jay cuz ur shit cant sale.his music wasnt makin units n e way,so dont get mad,jay hot & u not.ya’ll both da same age,but jay is more real.stick 2 love songs ll.cuz battling jay u wanna finish ur rap ll.
YOU MOTHERF*CKERS MAKE ME SICK..LL IS A LEGEND, STOP HATIN ON THE NIGGA MAN..Y’ALL KNOW JAY GOT DAT JOB CZ HE GOT DAT GOOD RIGHT HAND MAN..JAY’S A GREAT ARTIST,,PERIOD,..I ACTUALLY BELIEVE LL SHOULD GET THAT POSITION FIRST CZ THE NIGGA BEEN IN DA INDUSTRY FOR LONG, HES MORE EXPERIENCED…JAY NEVA RAN NO LABESL, ROCAFELLA WAS RUN BY DAME MOSTLY, HE WAS JUST PUTTIN DA RECORD OUT 2MAKE IT RECOGNISE WORLDWIDE,
BUT SERIOUSLY AT THE END OF THE DAY I THINK JAY’S HANDLING THE JOB PRETTY GOOD LOOKIN AT FAB, NEYO AND KANYE’S CD SALS…DEF JAM KNOWS HOW 2PROMOTE THEIR ARTIAST 4SHO..
1st off nas is not platinum and jay has not given these artist there push like he should. but that is not taking away from his music it is hot right now.
@b7ooklyn 8irl shut up ll older then jay and has had many battles and ended a couple careers. what battle did jay win. and ll has been a platinum artist since 84 dummy he is the g.o.a.t. i respect jay but yall be getting out of hand on hear. do you know who ll is, think you better check your hiphop history.
@Meekness can you stop giving jay head for a second, come up for air and listen. the albums were not promoted properly. if they are a new act or old it was all wrong. and i am sorry to break the news. but if red and meth #’s were wack the wu will be worst then that. who is checking for the wu tang clan not the south and west. we will let yall have that so called real hiphop. hahahaha
I don’t understand LL..he’s complaining cause he’s album went wood. After you been in the game for so long…you really don’t need that much push to sell. Look at 50 once his album is about to come out what do u see? You see him on a whole bunch of radios interviews..creating controversy ..whatever to make sure the message that he’s coming is conveyed to the general public.
What’s Jay-Z’s job? To develop artist. I feel he has done a superb job at that. Again develop artist. Again develop artist. I repeat develop artist. LL, RedMan, Method Man, Nas, and all these other old artist are not developing artists. They have been in the game for a long long time..some even before Jay – so if Lyor Cohen or Kevin Liles didn’t develop you accordingly then I don’t know what to tell you.
Let’s look at Rihanna, Ne-Yo, Fabolous (who Jay is responsible for), Rihanna and Ne-yo Jay-z has done a tremendous Job developing them. They are house hold names. You can’t force the public to buy your records. If they can’t fully connect or find you relevant.
All these old artist like LL, Meth, redman and others are artist that should have been developed long before Jay-Z and LA reid even got there. LA and Jay are not really responsible for that. They will only believe in u if you show them to believe in u. Look at Kanye …Jay-Z didn’t even believe in him..but Kanye just kept pushing and pushing until Dame perhaps saw something….
Now if you’re a new artist in Def Jam..work hard and in due time.you’re time will come.
As far as LL bickering and complaining..damn bro? You’re damn near 50 and been in the rap game for longer than I’ve been living. If you’re not a house hold name to your core core fans…then I don’t know what to tell you. FYI – the more you talk the more people are looking at you as you’re just complaining and being a bitch. Sorry for the name calling but is true…and no that position was not offered to you 10 years ago..stop it! You have no business savvy whatsoever it’s been showed through out your lame career as an artist.
At Rocafella Jay-z Showed that he can develop artist. Memphis Bleek, Beanie Sigel, Freeway. These are artist that Jay had to approve before they even join the roc – and now they are artist who will be dropping albums…soon.
LL knock it off and focus on making LL music and stop the bickering.
rocafella is not a success. gunit artist sold more records than rocafella. and dame was running it back when it was making some noise.
ll’s first mistake is that he marketed to only women for his last couple of albums that is his fault, not jay-z or whoever else at def jam. that nigga decided to take his shirt off and lick the lips and shit and now that shit isnt selling anymore. its time to get over it be responsible for your own shit. jay was right ll is ll what other promotion does he need his career should speak for itself along with meth, red, nad, and the rest of these dudes. marketing won’t help anyway because if they not putting out a dance song, abc type song they not going to sell just be happy with moving between 200k and 500k units
@Mo you fronting like you know what you talking about. it is not jay job for artist development they have a department for that so shut the fuck up. he is not doing all he should do for the artist on his label dam is that hard to understand why are yall making excuses for jay-z. dam is he your daddy or some shit get off his dick.
the most successful roc artist kanye west was signed by dame and jay told dame not to sign him.
beinie and freeway all dame signings and none of them have gone gold before
This from a man that put out “Head sprung” as the lead single from his last album. SHUT UP LL! Who made you spokesperson for all the artists on Def Jam? You’re just using Jay’s name to get people to talk about you, sad!
HE DOESNT NEED THE PROMO SUCKERS…HE IS TELLING THE TRUTH,TALKING BOUT THE LEGEND USING GAY-Z’S NAME FOR A BUZZ> SOME COMMENTS UP HERE ARE FUNNY…
LL IS TELLING THE TRUTH AND FEEL THE LITERACY AND HOW ARTICULATE THE MAN IS,JUST A BLESSING TO HIPHOP…U ignorant if u don’t see it.
@southsidenigga
you either stupid or just that simple…Jay-Z is not responsible for developing a artist at the stature of LL Cool J! Now you get it!!? I know what I’m talking about idiot I work at Def Jam.
Put it to you like this…is like bringing a young talent out form HS to the NBA…he needs to time to develop they are going to give him playing time to showcase his abilities..but if someone like pippen who’s been in the game and has proven him self…can’t contribute to the team..well guess what that starting role is going to go to whomever is showcasing…regardless of how many years has pippen been in th eleague….does that make somewhat sense to you asshole?
Here’s some of that ignorant shit you like: nigga fuck LL! If he mentions Jay-Z one more time!! Damn snitch! If you don’t like what’s going on do like DMX did and just move to another label without all that crying!
We see where it got DMX, in an even worst situation, when last have you heard from him???!!!
Beanie Sigel was definetly Jay-Zs signing he was brought to him by a group called “Philly’s Most Wanted” who was also going to sign with The ROC but they turned it down.
The rest were brought to Jay-Z AND Dame Dash by Beanie Sigel all of the State Property dudes Freeway, Young Gunz, Oshino & Sparks & Peedi Crakk.
Jay-Z and Dame were equally ran Roc-A-Fella for all them dumb haters who try to say Dame was the boss. They both made all the decisions except for The Diplomats and Jay-Z was proved right about them dudes look at them now they are wack.
LL is bitter but he should fight is own fight and stop pulling other rappers into it. If other rappers have issues (I am sure some do); they are men let them defend their positions.
Go to defjam.com and see how many links there are the Jay-Z new album; then check rocafella.com.
This is crabs in the barrel shit – LL needs to man up and take responsibility because his CD was wack.
LL talkin some real shit and im LMAO at some MF sayin LL never had enough cake to start his own indie!!! LMAO again!!! ENOUGH CAKE!!! I can start my own indie, thats not the case.
hes bringing up some valid points, u can be a fan of Jay and still agree with someone else. you dont have to dick ride him so hard and defend him at all costs. (he would not do the same for you.) LL speakin how he feels and hes making valid points.
Look at Teairra Mari once Rihanna came she got dropped so bad it isnt even funny nigga would rather jump on a Rick Ross track than help artists like Ludacris,method Man, The roots etc Def Jam never helped Luda go plantinum his big following in the south did. Jay-z & L.A Reid don’t promote and support some of their like they support certain ones how come Redman & Method man both had albums outh in the past 2 years and there has been no videos for them ? Jay-Z is a fucking joke and LL is right just cause the other artists don’t air Jay-Z out doesn’t mean their happy about how he handles them.
my thing is this…none of these artist who have something slick to say, were saying it when L.A. reid or lyor was runnin the label. now all of a sudden you wanna call people out about how your cd is marketed???? secondly, LL started rappin long time ago, shouldn’t he have had the president job and moved on by now. LL is everyone’s senior, with that much experience he should be able to see the game has changed so much even an artist such as himself is very capable of bad numbers. but i guess not having that personal insight could be part of the reason he’s not the C.E.O.
yo jay is business man for real but if u the boss theres only one person u lookin out for n thats nobody but urself n LL be callin him out for that since day one… ya’ll “hip hop heads” might not know wut LL has done in the past n only know him since G.O.A.T or 10 but he been in the game for a min n knows how it works.. personally i dont think LL should be runnin shit either but LL is right on a lot of things…
man now everyone know you stupid and full of shit. read your 1st comment then read my response dumb ass. if you work for def jam now i know why jay president, a bunch of fucking retards do there hiring.
@drob what cd dumb ass it has not come out yet. dam realtalkny who comes on this site, a bunch of suburban white kids frontin on the net. half the shit yall say is wrong and the rest of it is jiburish. i only see a few cats on here that really know hiphop from beginning to now. the rest of yall started listening to it about 5 years ago and think that reps all hiphop, well news flash it has been around since the late 70’s and it is starting to get watered down with everyone saying the same shit . it is dumbass use to be britney spears and ensync pop fans like you that vote for bullshit music over reality rap, that reps the streets and everythging we as hood nigga’s respect and love. and it does not have to be gangsta to be hood dumbass’es. but yall cannot feel us being inteligent yall just want us wering alot of jeewerly rapping about shit most people will never see. but there is still reality rap check out dead pres,scarface,lil brother,papoose,ras kass,trae,z-ro, maino,outlaws,c-bo,spida loc,max b,ugk,western union. these are all street cats that spit straight from the streets as we speak.
LL shoulda stopped rapping like 7 years ago….i wanna hear somebody tell me something different and why. tell me the last album LL dropped that was dope enough to buy…Mr. Smith??? lol LL hang it up. just bow out before jay-z ends your career….either on the mic or in the office. yall dont even understand half the facts….LL tried to get the position that Jay obtained at def jam…didnt get it obviously. when jay dropped, isnt that about the time that LL started being irrelevent? around ’96-’97….LOOK AT THE FACTS SEE THE OBVIOUS
I would rather be a glorified president to attract talent
then be a washed up rapper bitching all the time.