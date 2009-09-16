LL Cool J – NCIS: No Crew Is Superior

This shit goes hard..Do LL still got it in him? I think so
yeah, this tight. i hope he continues making music. even if he just releases mixtapes. i’d downloaded it
WHY U POST VIDEOS WITH COMMERCIALS BEFORE EM… MIGHT AS WELL GET THE VID FROM YOUTUBE, WORLDSTAR, OR ONSMASH
funny how no one mentions his age………lol but when Jay-Z rhymes…is all about his age…and his 1 or 2 year younger than LL….just saying.
Plus LL dresses like his son….
is LL isn’t still trying to be the epitome of rap! Even though he’s the true G.O.A.T., and Rakim is the true GOD MC… J and LL are 2 different beasts really shouldn’t even b compared Def Jam was built on his 15/16 yr old back!!! And seeing you said it, if Jay was really that nice why did he get in the game so far behind LL, being only 2 yrs younger? Please don’t tell me that b.s. story about him being in the streets either…
almost forgot, in regards to the wardrobe… I recently saw a pic of J in a jean suit with a leather vest…lmmfao! COME ON SUN!!! Thats grown and sexy huh, or he jus gets a pass cause he’s jigga?
btw we called po po, jigga and 5-0 when I was comin up!
nobody cares about Mr. Smith.
i cant view this song, so i cant comment on if its hot or not.
I DO acknowledge he’s had some bangers.. “Ill Bomb”
but he is def not relevant, or consistent.
and he’s for the bitches….strictly.
thats like rating Plies….with longevity.
plies? its rediculous to even mention the kid!
