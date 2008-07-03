LL Cool J, “Real American Stories”

Democracy in america ?
sorry LL but George Bush assassinated democracy years ago in america and in some other parts of the world.
look at how your people are living and make up your mind.
when have you become so closed to actuality anyway.
love your music but don’t step into that shyt
nigga please
how much they pay u LL?
Democracy in america ?
sorry LL but George Bush assassinated democracy years ago in america and in some other parts of the world.
look at how your people are living and make up your mind.
when have you become so closed to actuality anyway.
love your music but don’t step into that shyt
nigga please
how much they pay u LL?