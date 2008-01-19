LRG Werewolf Hoody?

The Dead Serious skeleton hoody was popular, the Jason hoody didn’t get much buzz and I think this may be the last straw.
first. hot hoodie.
I purchased the Jason hoodie and slept on the Dead Again…but this one I would for sure grip and rock hard…
that shit is hotttttttttt
that shit is fire!!!
Tough.
idk kno bout dis…
my opinion i like tha dead serious but after that its been gettin wacker
thats wack
i dont support that skinnyass ching anyhow
shit is wack looks like one of those floor mats u put on your floor they slackin they had the dead serious which was hot then the jason it was ok but i bought it cause i like jason and now this shit fuck niggas was thinkin in the drawing board oh yea this season wolves are the new thing yea who ever rocks this is a dick head lookin like a fuckin dead anminal lol
i really don’t know what to say… where can you wear that and not to get laughed at?
Canada? ^^^^They look quite decent still might get one
this one is still better than the Jason one haha, it actually doesn’t look that bad.
even if the head wasnt a werewolf i still dont like the stripe shit so this isnt a good look by a longshot
horrible!
ALL OVER PRINT HOODIES R CORNY NOW….just keep it plain and simple wit some exclusive jeans and kicks…NO FOOTLOCKER JOINTS EITHER!!!!!
hahahha at #10
why you taggin this pic like its an exclusive picture …that shit has to be a joke.
hahahaah who would rock that garbage all over print hoodies are dead its a wrap bape is a wrap now its back to the esscence
where i get one trying to buy fer a friend hit me up if anyone know cell# 805 588 0226 txt me
