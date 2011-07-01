Lupe Fiasco Speaks On Why He Likes Lil B

First let me make something abundantly clear, the title “I’m Gay (I’m Happy)” I think is absolute genius. Those two words together side by side in almost any format in the society we live in can be a cultural and social death sentence. And in many places in the world (even here in the good ole’ US of A) they can mean an ACTUAL death sentence. I’m talking a shanked in the shower, beat with a bat, beheaded on Friday kinda death. The best and rarest of braveries is bravery in the face of death. Let’s be honest Lil B’s album probably won’t even be commercially released in certain countries because of the title alone. I just wish he did a song called “James Baldwin” and I would’ve loved to see you twitter-lectuals and goon rules street professors argue against one of the foremost, prominent black intellectual radicals the world has ever known who just so happened to be an overt homosexual but repped the ghettos of Harlem harder than Nicky Barnes and Rich Porter combined and took the struggles and achievements of the black and impoverished experience and intellectually and dazzlingly rubbed it all in the pasty face of the oppressive power structures of the time and this time as well! I wish a nigga would!!! Don’t matter if your gay, that’s between you and your religion. All I care about is if your down for the cause. Which a LOT of hetero’s ain’t. Go figure. Now the doper thing about the title is that it exposed the raw power of words and reinforces the concept that “perception is king” in a very simple and even remedial use of homonym (no pun intended but you gotta chalk that up as a mean double entendre!) The word “gay” referring to homosexuality in the minds of the “guilty” ,as well call them here, sent shockwaves throughout our hip-hop community. Making Lil B the target of attack and ridicule. But Lil B’s ultimate intention and preference for the word “gay” was its “one who is happy” definition. So basically my lil homey was being attacked for being happy. The poetic justice in that is awe inspiring. If that don’t speak to the conditions that exist in this world and this society I don’t know what does. Hate on somebody simply because they are happy or have found happiness. How many of us are innocent of that injustice? Not many. Including me at times. Now whether Lil B did that on purpose or not is really not an issue because the reality of someone (that would be me by the way) interpreting and analyzing his album title that deeply gives merit to his action regardless of his initial intent. I mean it is HIS album title.
Lupe Fiasco speaks on why he likes Lil B and praises his new album, “I’m Gay.”
You taking dude to seriously Lupe.
lupe went to deep he named his album that cuz he suppose to get a lot of women r some shit lil b dumber than a box of rocks
lil b’s way smarter then everyone thinks. watch his interviews, he’ mad smart. and then listen to his music he sounds like a retard. Im glad Lupe said this cuz it needs to be herd. LIL B IS SCAMMING ALL OF YOU haha and thats why he’s brilliant. cuz he has all of us (including Lupe Fiasco) talking about him.
lil b may not be the most educated person but he’s not stupid. like dude is all for making things positive and living life right. he makes it obvious even outside of his music. not the best rapper, but atleast he actually means something, stays true to it, and doesnt let anybody else mess up what he does.
Thank You Lupe! dam and some of you people got the nerve to disagree with him? The man is one of the smartest dudes we have in hip hop! Lil’ B is a genius. Lupe just touched on that.
Who are y’all to say he sucks? Where’s your reasoning and logic to that? smh. Lames are dumber then sheep. Does it really take a label to hold your hand and make you Lil’ B without liking him on your own.
Because mind you, he’s an independent artist who has gotten this famous with ZERO support. So imagine how big he will be if he actually got promoted by a label. Mufukas would be dickriding so much all of sudden… smh fakes
Lil b is a faggot just jumping on that gay wave, lupe surprised me, why not just name the album I’m happy?? The fag is exactly what we don’t need another nigga trying to be free and wordly Damn shame!
^^So Basically You hate Gays? Oh Ok Just makin Sure
LOL sorry but I’m a big LIL B fan…I don’t even think LIL B thought that deep into the title, he just thought it’s swag lol Lupe, you’re thinking too much
So, let me get this straight, Lupe. You think Obama is a terrorist, you aren’t political, have no political leanings, yet you get all intellectual and name drop James Baldwin. Then you jump to the defense of this guy with questionable talent? This dude hasn’t even proved himself, and he sure hasn’t paid dues. He’s just some fly by night cat trying to get some attention.
One way or the other, you’re full of s–t, Lupe.
Lil B is way ahead of yall.. Lupe hit it on the head. The title Im Gay, Will give him publicity because everybody is going to talk about it, and its so many ways it can be takin.I believe he is saying im happy..but Lil B seems to me to be veeerrrryyy smart. He knows what he is doing and has a strategy. just my Opion
Ya I agree…. Lupe, once again, looked waaaaaaay into far into it and made a jackass statement
Let me burn that LASERS album… oh I already did! The time I listened to it I burned it! Let me buy another one and burn that one.
I Fucks With Lupe But He Took Something So Wrong & Dumb & Tried To Make Sense Out Of It Uhhhh No Nigga Hes Trash & Album Title Is Dumb Let His Gay Ass Career END!
LOL AT YOU FUKEN IDIOTS WHO ARE TALKIN SHIT BOUT LIL B. I AINT NO LIL B BANDWAGON FAN AT ALL. IMA HIP HOP HEAD AND LISTEN TO EVERYTHIN AND LIL B IS A GENIUS. ITS THIS SIMPLE WHY DONT U DUMB ASSSES ACTUALLY TAKE A LISTEN TO THE FIRST FEW TRACKS OF THE ALBUM AND YOULL BE SLAPIN YOURSELF AFTER. HIS ALBUM SOUNDS LIKE AN NY 90S CLASSIC. I PERSONALLY THINK ITS A CLASSIC. JUST LISTEN AND SEE…DUMBASSES SMH AND SMH AT THE NIGGA ABOVE ME WHO SAID JUST LET UR GAY CAREER END I CAN TELL YOUR A LIL WAYNE GUCCI MANE FAN
This is why i think Lupe Fiasco should die. He’s the most annoying rapper i’ve ever seen . Talks too much crap about unfounded illogical theories and tries too hard to sound smart and ends up sounding like some retard everyttime someone kill this guy
Just over the top Lupe.. and I fucks wit you but you way off on this one. To sum it all up Lil B can’t rap….. AT ALL! So how can you go into this long explanation of his album title.
Now, you got me thinkin Lupe?????
Lil B doesnt really even try to make decent music. His vocals are usually grossly distorted the the beats sound down right unmixed. The content is usually him chanting something silly then the predictable adlib “swag….swag…swag.” Nothing intelligent about him. Had to unfollow him on twitter because his spelling was down right sad. I couldnt make out a majority of what he was saying. Its obvious that this strung out rapper with mild to severe case of dyslexia needs help, not praise for being trendy. He’s like the “planking” of hip-hop. Just a fad….
I agree with most the comments up top, lupe is clearly over thinking the album title,the only reason he named his album “I’m gay” is for attention..shock value..controversy and all that equals publicity and it worked, it got people to talk about him..rather it’s in a negative way or not, there’s no such thing as bad publicity..lil b is one of those rappers who tries to sound deep but comes off not making any sense, sorry lupe your way off on this one.
I dont kno about all that genius s**t lupe talkin, but lil b’s album was def better than i was expecting to hear from him. when i went to preview it on itunes, i was sure i was gonna hear some wonton soup s**t killing my brain cells. But the album is deeper then that, its worth the listen.
Swag chef knife cook
Just like Lupe said “the reality of someone interpreting and analyzing his album title that deeply gives merit to his action regardless of his initial intent.” I also thought he did so purposely to gain that exposure “conflict sales” whether its beef or something of this nature. STOP HATING all the time and just open your closed minds!
Maaaaaan Fuck LUPE!!! I was a huuuuuge Lupe Fan for Years but he been on some sucka ass shit lately man and he’s pissin me off first Droppin dat Dog Shit ass Album then Goin in on Obama who was left a country in shambles and the mans only trying to repair it and protect us at the same time then he jumps on this Dumb ass Im gay shit and tries to give it more meaning than intended Fuck ’em. Lil be never explained dat shit like that.
Maaaan.. Fuck lupe! I was a huge fan now i cant stand him fuck dat clown!
All publicity is not good publicity so if he trying to gain some type of exposure of the title don’t think its working. And another think them assholes above me hollering that genius shit pac, jay-z ,nas ,biggie az, big L etc. are fuckin geniuses never even heard of this clown ass nigga lil b until this I’m gay bullshit and I bet my life on it none if them niggas I named would name there albums I’m gay nor co-sign this shit …… But to each is on
Lupe you’re giving Lil B to much props
So this ain’t even a musical argument. And this Gets 20some comments??? I dont understand u blogers…
Just because Lupe approves of the title doesn’t mean it’s cool. I mean c’mon son (Ed Lover) this whole thing is nothing but a marketing ploy! We all know the word “gay” has been far removed from the definition happy, he knew calling the album “I’m Gay” was going to get the most attention. Lupe on the other hand needs to spark a J because he’s reading this dude too deep.
WTF DO YOU GUYS MEAN LUPE IS LOOKING TO DEEP INTO IT. LIL B HAS SAID THOUSANDS OF TIMES THIS ALREADY AND THATS THE MEANING BEHIND IM GAY TO BREAK BARRIERS AND PROVE ITS JUST A WORD. LOL IM SORYRY U IGNORANT NIGERS CANT KEEP UP WITH THAT AND THINK ITS SO HARD FOR A BLACK BROTHER TO THINK ABOUT SOMETHIN ELSE OTHER THEN CHAINS AND WOMEN
Nawww son…i fucking wit a nigga that will do anything to gain attention. This nigga lil b like tom green
even though gay means happy…when you say im gay your not saying im happy..nobody uses the wod gay to classify their happiness unless the person is actually gay; which is why on the album he had to put (im happy) so people will kno what he really means..Lil B said he named his title that to prove words dont mean anything..but if he was really seriously about that gesture then he shouldnt have to explain what type of gay hes referring to….n for all of u callin Lil B A GENIUS..please stop..your belittling the word..even lil kids know how to get attention if they truly desire it smh
And seriously whos really going to buy an album that says im gay…my parents wont even talk to me..I wont even feel comfortable buyin that shit..
It was smart for free publicity but it’s still gonna flop lol
Lupe is a sucka ass nigga . . . chicago should be proud.
Some Of Ya Have the Most Closed Minds….Like Lupe Said, He Made It So It Would Give Him More Attention, Which Is A Good Strategy…I Saw One Dude Above Say “Well Why Could He Just Make The Title Happy”..Listen Foolio…If He Named It “Happy” It Wouldnt Get That Much Attention Like The Title “Im Gay” Would…Smh..Oh And Most of Ya Hating But Doing His Dance Smh…Hypocrites
Lupe swears he’s droppin’ science and breaking shit down… dude can’t even get the words “your” and “you’re” right…c’mon son!
yea people are in the game..but who truly loves it? its fucked up just like society, and lil b is basically shitting on/making a mockery of them both. He makes these ignorant ass songs and then switches it up to some shit with meaning as if to say “fuck the status quo”. not to mention his marketing strategy. “Music is a commentary on society”.
^^thats some people and rappers like lupe back him.