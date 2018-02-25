We got a taste of MC Underbite, aka Letitia Wright, when Lupita Nyong’o shared a short clip of the two on Instagram after Black Panther hit theaters. It was a hint that the actress who played Shuri on the big screen was a slick freestyle artist on the set and now we’ve got the proof. Nyong’o shared a pair of clips from some downtime on the set featuring Wright, breakout star Winston Duke, and some supporting appearances by Angela Bassett and Danai Gurira, as Wright freestyles over Duke’s beatboxing.

As much as audiences are enjoying the film at the theater right now, it would seem that the cast and crew enjoyed their time making the film just as much. The whole Black Panther experience seems to be this moment of triumph for representation at that blockbuster level. It’s a well-made film with people involved that are devoted to what they’re doing.