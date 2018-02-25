Lupita Nyongo Shares Letitia Wright’s Electric Freestyle Debut From The ‘Black Panther’ Set

#Black Panther
Managing Editor, Trending
02.25.18 3 Comments

We got a taste of MC Underbite, aka Letitia Wright, when Lupita Nyong’o shared a short clip of the two on Instagram after Black Panther hit theaters. It was a hint that the actress who played Shuri on the big screen was a slick freestyle artist on the set and now we’ve got the proof. Nyong’o shared a pair of clips from some downtime on the set featuring Wright, breakout star Winston Duke, and some supporting appearances by Angela Bassett and Danai Gurira, as Wright freestyles over Duke’s beatboxing.

As much as audiences are enjoying the film at the theater right now, it would seem that the cast and crew enjoyed their time making the film just as much. The whole Black Panther experience seems to be this moment of triumph for representation at that blockbuster level. It’s a well-made film with people involved that are devoted to what they’re doing.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Black Panther
TAGSANGELA BASSETTBlack PantherBlack Panther MovieDANAI GURIRALETITIA WRIGHTLUPITA NYONGO

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP