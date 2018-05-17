Getty Image

TMZ reports that Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller — real name Malcolm James McCormick — has been arrested after fleeing the scene of a drunken crash early Thursday, May 17 in California’s San Fernando Valley.

According to the law enforcement officials cited in the report, Mac hit a power pole with his 2016 G-Class Mercedes Benz, knocking it over. He and two passengers allegedly fled on foot, but an eyewitness called the police and informed them which direction the three had gone. The police checked his license plate, retrieved his address, and found him already at home. Despite being “the most polite and nice intoxicated person” an involved source said they had ever seen, the police arrested Mac and took him to jail, where he remained until at least publishing time of the TMZ story. His bail was set at $15,000.

It’s been a rough month all around for the The Divine Feminine rapper. It was previously reported that Mac had recently broken up with girlfriend Ariana Grande. The last he was heard from on the musical front, he and Kendrick Lamar were knocking a DJ Kay Slay Collaboration, “Cold Summer,” out of the park and Mac was still delivering his typical slick wordplay over Thundercat bonus cut, “Hi.”