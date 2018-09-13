Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

One of the things about the late Mac Miller that many have commented on in the wake of his unfortunate death is that he had so many genuine friends among hip-hop. While many rap relationships are born of convenience or commercially driven alliance, Mac’s death brought an outpouring of grief and respect from all over the culture, including musical tributes from Childish Gambino and J. Cole. In the latest tribute to the Pittsburgh “Ladders” MC, Complex’s late night talk show, Open Late With Peter Rosenberg, held a special episode to salute Mac’s memory with in-studio guests Jeff and Eric Rosenthal of ItsTheReal, rapper Smoke DZA, and writer/critic Craig Jenkins, as well as video call-ins from Kendrick Lamar, Macklemore, Lil Xan, Ty Dolla Sign, and Machine Gun Kelly.

Each guest shared beloved, favorite memories of Mac’s generous nature and warm personality, as well as humorous anecdotes about his enthusiasm for the rap game and abundances of features, including his record of Pharrell Williams collaborations which he never released. Meanwhile, they also recollected his ascent to stardom from the kid who made “Frozen Pizza And Kool Aid” to the supremely confident, emotionally intelligent artist who created projects like Swimming and The Divine Feminine. From the tales shared, Mac’s influence and memory are broader and more expansive than could ever be relayed by a thirty-minute discussion, but the latest episode of Open Late is a worthwhile peek into Mac’s deep roots in hip-hop and the effects that his work will have for a long time.