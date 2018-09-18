Getty Image

The Emmys are in hot water with some fans after the show’s “in memoriam” tribute for influential figures who died over the last year apparently excluded Mac Miller, who it turns out was a massively influential person for both musicians like J. Cole and Future, actors like Shad Moss (aka Bow Wow), and triple threats like Donald Glover (aka Childish Gambino). And while some may wonder why it would be important for a prestigious award show honoring the year’s best in television would include a non-actor/producer/director like Mac, that would also beg the question why the show did include other non-actors like Aretha Franklin, a singer, or John McCain, a politician.

Many fans have taken to Twitter to ask that very question. It seems unlikely that after a decade of musical fame — which included a number of televised performances on late-night shows, including an impassioned Nightly Show appearance wherein Mac implored viewers to reject the racist rhetoric of Donald Trump’s Presidential campaign — that no one in charge of the Emmys’ production knew who Mac Miller was (he even had his own TV show for some time on MTV). It seems even less likely that they didn’t know about his passing after tributes poured in from all over social media and nearly every entertainment publication. Whether they were caught off-guard and simply slipped up at the last moment, or made the decision to cut Mac from the tribute, the Emmys will certainly face some intense scrutiny until an explanation can be made.