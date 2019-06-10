A New Mac Miller Song With The Free Nationals Is Coming Very Soon

06.10.19

It has been some time now since Mac Miller passed away, and there is still a lot of interest in new material from the late rapper. There were rumors of a Miller documentary that would be released, but it was cancelled at his family’s request. Now there is some posthumous music from Miller on the way, as a new collaboration between him, Anderson .Paak’s band The Free Nationals, and Kali Uchis is forthcoming.

The song is called “Time,” and .Paak — who dedicated a song to Miller during his Coachella set this year — shared the announcement. He tagged The Free Nationals and wrote on Twitter, “6/12 be ready.”

There hasn’t been much posthumous music from Miller. It was rumored that a joint project with Madlib would be released, but he dashed those hopes in March, when a newsletter from his Rappcats online store said, “The endpoint wasn’t planned out or even discussed. The idea was to create for creation’s sake. […] What exists is what the two had originally intended — an EP’s worth of music that was supposed to be the start of something.” Thundercat also previously said he heard that album, and noted, “I was there when he recorded it. Blew my f*cking mind.”

