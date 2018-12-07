Getty Image

Mac Miller just received his first nomination from the Grammys, for Best Rap Album on his latest album, Swimming. Tragically, the nomination comes posthumously, as the Pittsburgh rapper died just over a month after the album’s release. The record, which featured studio work from Los Angeles funk luminaries like Dam Funk and Thundercat and production from J. Cole, Jon Brion, Flying Lotus, and Dev Hynes, was the 26-year-old rapper’s fifth album, and was widely hailed as one of his best yet.

Many of his collaborators were also close friends and were recruited to perform at the Halloween tribute show thrown in Hollywood to his memory. During the concert, even more tributes poured in via a video featuring expressions of condolences from even more hip-hop icons from Childish Gambino to Rick Ross to Pusha T to Pharrell. Even comedian and actor Jason Sudeikis and NBA star Karl Anthony Towns appeared in the clip, making Mac’s impact on pop culture even more apparent.

The proceeds from the concert were donated to the Circles Fund, a foundation started in his honor, allowing that impact to continue even after his passing. A win for the Best Rap Album Grammy would further solidify his legacy as an innovator, artist, and consummate musician who never stopped working on his craft.

The other nominees for Best Rap Grammy include Cardi B’s Invasion Of Privacy, Pusha T’s Daytona, Travis Scott’s Astroworld, and Nipsey Hussle’s Victory Lap.